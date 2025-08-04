Blake set to lead all-new Razorbacks’ receiving group in new year
O’Mega Blake, a redshirt senior wide receiver and transfer from Charlotte fits what Arkansas wants out of their offense this year.
With almost a complete turnover in players and nearly all of the contributors from last season, Blake has opportunities in front of him and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch is expecting him to play a leading role.
Blake, who previously spent three years at South Carolina before a breakout season at Charlotte, gives the Razorbacks a much-needed veteran presence following the departure of its top six receivers from last year.
He joins a group that includes underclassmen and other transfers, and he is one of the names projected as the primary target in a revamped offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Last season at Charlotte, Blake appeared in all 12 games and started nine times. He recorded 32 receptions for 795 yards (248 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He led the American Athletic Conference in yards per catch and touchdown receptions. He was sixth in receiving yardage in the conference.
“Our focus was we want more yards after catch this year,” Fouch said after Monday morning's practice. “Looking at his numbers, that was the first guy I wanted to go get. His average per catch was unbelievable. He’s going to take off and hopefully have a better year than last year.”
Blake’s best game in 2024 came in a win over Florida Atlantic, when he caught five passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded games with over 100 receiving yards against Rice and Memphis. Those three games accounted for more than 60 percent of his season yardage.
“He’s got a very high ceiling,” Fouch said. “He came in, it’s a lot of offense to learn. But luckily he came in the wintertime, got the offense down, made strides in spring ball and kind of came on at the end of spring and started making some big-time plays, making people miss in the open field.”
Before Charlotte, Blake played at South Carolina, where he appeared in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore and caught 19 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He saw limited action in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks.
“He’s definitely adjusted well,” Fouch said. “He’s played in this conference. He’s played in a complex offense. The high level of intensity, the competition, the toughness it takes to win on a route in the SEC, he understands that.”
Blake said the adjustment to Arkansas’ offense has been mostly about learning new terminology.
“Everybody in this conference runs the same thing, they just use different terminology,” Blake said. “So it wasn’t hard. I just had to get used to the terminology that is used here and put it together.”
Blake started fall camp as the top outside receiver and has maintained that status through the first week. He leads a group that includes Ismael Cisse, Raylen Sharpe, Monte Harrison and several younger players vying for playing time.
Harrison, a former Major League Baseball player, has also drawn attention for his athleticism after returning to football.
Petrino’s return as offensive coordinator marks a shift for the Razorbacks, whose offense struggled last season.
Petrino is known for aggressive, vertical passing schemes, and his teams traditionally show improvement in the second year of his system.
Quarterback Taylen Green is expected to benefit from continuity and a deeper group of receivers.
Blake said he is focused on helping the team win and improving his chances of being drafted.
“He wants to be great,” Fouch said. “He’s always asking, ‘How can I get drafted higher? How can I help us win a championship?’”
Arkansas opens the season at home against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30. The game will be televised on SEC Network