One QB Is Pulling Ahead at Razorbacks, D-Line Depth May Surprise You

The defensive line might end up being the best story of Arkansas' 2026 season.

The quarterback situation? That's still being written and Tuesday's practice didn't help clarify things.

Day 10 of Razorback spring drills changed things up a bit. The open viewing window running from Periods 14 through 22 starting around 5:30 p.m. was a departure from the usual format.

The closed portion of practice stayed private, but what the open window revealed was enough to draw some conclusions, at least about where things currently stand.

QB Race Has a Frontrunner

Redshirt freshman AJ Hill and redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson have been splitting starter reps on alternating days this spring and Tuesday was Hill's turn with the first group.

The results weren't encouraging.

Hill's first throw nearly ended up in the hands of safety Christian Harrison. He settled in briefly with a clean 15-yarder to Ismael Cisse and a five-yard completion to CJ Brown.

Then the bottom fell out fast.

Defensive lineman Carlon Jones got into the backfield for a touch-sack.

A deep ball intended for CJ Brown sailed well out of bounds. Hill then threw high over Chris Marshall's head on a curl route, took a sack from Steven Soles Jr. the following play and completed a short toss to Sutton Smith that looked uncomfortable from release to catch.

He fired incomplete on fourth-and-three to close the drive.

Jackson's second-unit turn lasted exactly one play.

He threw over the middle and freshman safety Tay Lockett picked it off for what could have been a score.

So yes, neither quarterback had a good Tuesday. But watching both players through roughly eight hours of spring practice, the separation between them comes down to something harder to coach than footwork or arm strength.

Jackson's decision-making is more developed. His experience gives him a floor that Hill hasn't yet found and right now that matters more than raw upside.

Hill's mechanics and decisions in critical moments suggest he'd benefit more from a focused developmental year than from the pressure of a starting competition he may not yet be ready to win.

Jackson isn't without his own issues — a pick in a simulated two-minute drill is never a good look — but the overall body of work this spring points to him as the leader in this race.

The gap may not be enormous, but it's real and it's driven mostly by the kind of experience and in-game processing that only reps and time can develop.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

A Defensive Line That Could Carry This Team

Shift focus away from the quarterback room and the picture gets considerably brighter.

The Razorbacks' defensive line has the look of a genuine team strength heading into fall and Tuesday's two-minute work reinforced that impression.

The starting front of Quincy Rhodes, Hunter Osborne and Carlon Jones is a physically imposing group.

Rhodes, listed at 6-6 and 277 pounds, is the most eye-catching presence — and it's not just size. The Arkansas native is moving better than he has in previous springs and that's notable for a player who recorded eight sacks in 2025 with his senior year still ahead.

His agility stood out on Tuesday in a way that suggests his best football is in front of him.

Jones, listed at 6-2 and 321 but looking closer to 6-3 on the field, has been working with both units throughout the spring.

David Oke has held the nose tackle spot for most of the open practices, but Jones' size in the middle is hard to overlook.

Osborne checks in at 6-4 and 301, giving the Hogs three big, capable bodies to rotate across the front.

The depth behind that trio is what makes this group worth watching. True freshman Danny Beale at 6-5 and 348 looks physically ready to contribute as a true freshman.

JUCO transfer Antonio Sandel-Bascomb, 6-3 and 305, attended earlier practices and looks as developed as anyone in the room.

And 6-7, 245-pound JUCO edge J'Lynn Allen, who had 10 sacks at Hutchinson CC last season, arrives after the spring semester. That's a lot of bodies who can play.

QBs on the mic 🏈



🎥 Go inside spring practice with KJ and AJ mic’d up, only on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/XsdWozMnED — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) April 14, 2026

Two Names Nobody's Talking About

Every spring someone earns attention they didn't arrive with. This year those players aren't skill position guys, they're a linebacker and a safety who've been quietly consistent when most of the attention has been elsewhere.

Howard transfer linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith has started with the first group in every single open practice.

That distinction belongs to only a handful of transfer additions this spring — Chris Marshall, left guard Malachi Breland and Hunter Osborne among them. At 6-1 and 227 pounds Smith was heavily recruited by Auburn before choosing Fayetteville.

He recorded 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a true sophomore last season, adding three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

His production at the small school level drew Power Four attention for a reason and he's backed it up on the field.

West Georgia safety transfer Kyeaure Magloire (KEE-are-ee muh-GLOR) is the other name worth tracking. He's started each of the last three practices and that's not injury-related and he's earned the spot.

Magloire made 42 tackles and grabbed two interceptions for the Wolves last season. The safety room is still being sorted out, but his consistent presence at the front of the depth chart is something to note.

He's from Lake Minneola High School, the same program that produced former Razorback defensive back Deon Edwards.

Secondary Has Found Something

The defensive back group didn't get a long look Tuesday, but what was visible said plenty.

This unit has become one of the tighter groups on the roster — communicative, competitive and noticeably enthusiastic.

Before media entered, a scrimmage took place that was only barely visible from where reporters stood.

What could be made out was the tail end of a couple of notable defensive plays. The sideline erupted twice in response and several cornerbacks ran toward the coaches to celebrate.

After a rough 2025 season in the secondary, the connection showing up in these early practices is a genuine sign of progress.

The on-field performance over multiple weeks has backed up the energy. Ryan Silverfield's group is building something real back there.

Skill Position Flashes and True Freshman Watch

Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, 6-3 and 220 pounds coming off a 500-yard season, was matching his peers in receiver footwork drills and looks fully settled into the offense.

Redshirt freshman Antonio Jordan at 6-foot-6 is a physically unique presence that's hard to miss.

Among the true freshmen with a realistic path to playing time this season, Lockett already made the most visible case on Tuesday with that interception.

Wide receiver Dequane Prevo and Beale are both in that conversation. Running back TJ Hodges may be in it, too, but there's not a large body of evidence of him performing in group work.

Spring football is installation and evaluation in equal measure.

The Hogs are ahead of schedule in some spots and still sorting through others.

If the defensive line plays to its depth — and right now it looks like it can — Arkansas will be a harder team to move the ball against in 2026 than anyone expected coming out of last season.

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