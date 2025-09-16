Otis Kirk's three answers from Sam Pittman after Razorbacks loss to Rebels
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas just narrowly lost to No. 17 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Oxford falling 41-35 when a fumble with 1:52 remaining in the game gave the Rebels the ball back at their own 24.
It ended what was looking to be a rally by the Razorbacks at the end to pull out a win.
The defense and kicking game though caused more problems than even the fumble. Arkansas had 28 points at intermission and still trailed by three points. Here's three areas that Sam Pittman updated on Monday.
What secondary working on this week?
The Arkansas defense surrendered 475 yards of total offense including 357 through the air. Pittman offered an update on the defensive backs working plans this week.
"Well, the double-move is obviously a concern, and we’re going to get that because it was successful for Ole Miss," Pittman said. "Lining up correct. We’ve got to be better coaching. When you’re checking to check, you can’t make a guy travel.
“You just can’t, and we did that down there on the goal line. Guys were wide open. We’ve got to do better there. Now, our whole key this week, to me, is, go back a little more to the second half. It’s hard to read alignments, eyes. You watch tape for a reason. It’s about cut splits. It’s about who’s on. Who’s off.
“It’s about all these things in the secondary. What routes? So if you’re changing late, your mind can’t calculate all the things that you know. Here’s a key here. Here’s a key here. If you’re just lining up before they say. ‘Set-hut’, you’re not getting all that pre-snap stuff that you need.
“We went a little bit, second half, 173 yards is still a lot of yards but it sure as hell wasn’t what it was in the first half. 10 points is a lot different than 31. So if we’ll allow them to play the play. Make them make a play.
“A lot of times guys have blitz over here, they’ll check, you’ll check blitz to the other side. Something very simple like that, than trying to change the way we’re trying to cover them.
“As much problem as it was stopping them personnel wise, it was just as much a problem of us getting in late calls and them not having an opportunity to calculate all the things that they learned through film study and practice."
Concern about Scott Starzyk's confidence?
Freshman Scott Starzyk missed both field goal attempts against Ole Miss in a game when they lost by six points. Is Pittman worried about Starzyk's confidence?
"I don’t think so," Pittman said. "The first one, he left it right, a little wide. The second one, I mean, he hit really good, he probably over-analyzed missing, and he barely missed the second one.
I“’ve got a lot of confidence (in him), obviously. You know, we took the ball, we took the ball to take the lead. That’s what we were trying to do. We got down there. You know, hindsight, would we have kicked it or not, because if I knew how it was going the entire game, we would have went for it, I don’t know.
"Our whole deal was, we’re going to take the ball, take the lead and let them chase us. Which we ended up chasing them the whole game. But he just, he missed it.
“He certainly had made one this year already that way, but I have full confidence in him, and he’ll be fine. He’s young, he’ll be fine. You know, probably more than the first question I have on fourth and two was, was I going to fake the second one?
“We had a fake in that we thought would work and the problem there was it was a 10-point game. And I thought, ‘well, it we can make the field goal, we can get it to a one score game, but we’re really risking to get it to a three-point game instead of seven."
Offensive line part Of Taylen Green's outstanding play?
Quarterback Taylen Green has been outstanding this season in three games.
The Hogs have scored 52, 56 and 35 points in the three games. He has completed 63 of 92 passes for 866 yards, 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
He leads the team on the ground with 32 carries for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Is part of his improved play due to improved offensive line?
"Most of it, probably," Pittman said. "He's going to scramble because if they'd lose contain, he's gonna put pressure on them just as we spoke about the Memphis quarterback. But I think has a lot to do with it.
“He's really confident in E’Marion (Harris) and Corey (Robinson II). He should be. Those guys are doing a really good job. We had a couple of bulls, one early on E that got tipped early, but after that, really good by the offensive line.
“But to answer your question, I think if you ask Taylen, I think it would be a world of difference. I think he's got wideouts that are precise in their routes, and he knows where they're going to be and if you've noticed, he's throwing the ball a little bit faster than what he did last year.
“He's making the decision a little bit faster. I think it has everything to do with that. In all honesty, if he turns around and where he's to me, where he's a lot better this year is running the football.
“He feels good, and I think with Mike (Washington) back there, broke some long runs, they're running to him a little bit more, because of his speed and Braylen's (Russell) done a nice job. I think all that around him and another year with Bobby (Petrino), but I think the line has a lot to do with how he's playing."
The Razorbacks will be at Memphis on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.