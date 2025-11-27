Bobby Petrino’s quarterback plan may raise bigger Arkansas questions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas enters its regular-season finale with Bobby Petrino considering something he openly dislikes — using two quarterbacks.
He admitted the idea is under evaluation after KJ Jackson played well in relief last week, even as he repeated that he has never been a big believer in rotating quarterbacks.
No, he shouldn't be playing two quarterbacks in this game. There is no reason for Taylen Green to see the field because his time is done.
All of that just that creates a bigger question about this game. With Green not returning next year, and Petrino very unlikely to stay on as head coach, why is there even a discussion about splitting snaps?
The Razorbacks still list Green as the starter, though his hamstring injury remains a concern. Jackson showed confidence and command when he stepped in against Texas last week, which complicates the decision.
If Jackson is healthier and has momentum, the case for playing Green becomes harder to justify. This is especially true in a game that carries limited long-term implications.
Petrino’s philosophy has long favored stability. He said the ideal approach is for the starter to play well enough that the backup remains an afterthought.
His only true two-quarterback experience came at Louisville, when he played the backup every second quarter. While the results looked fine in the box score, friction built between the staff and the starter. That memory shapes his reluctance now.
Through that lens, it becomes even harder to understand why the Hogs might disrupt their offense at this stage. The season has already lacked rhythm.
Introducing uncertainty at quarterback for the final week only increases the challenge. If Petrino is consistent in his beliefs, the decision should be simple. Just avoid a rotation unless absolutely necessary.
Green’s production this season has been strong in areas and uneven in others. He has posted more than 2,600 passing yards, nearly 800 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns, but the 11 interceptions have raised criticism.
Regardless, his senior season is ending, and the next staff will turn to someone new.
That is why the Razorbacks face a complicated balancing act. Jackson is clearly the quarterback with long-term value to the program if the next coach can keep him from transferring.
He impressed when asked to take over, showing poise that suggests future potential. If Arkansas wants a clearer evaluation, Jackson needs real snaps — not just late-game appearances or emergency situations.
Petrino’s own status adds another layer. This may be his last game with the Hogs. If he leaves after Saturday, his decisions will not shape the roster going forward.
The next coach will evaluate the quarterbacks independently.
That reality alone makes it strange for Petrino to double down on using a quarterback who is leaving rather than one who could be in the room next spring.
The only reason for Green to get most of the snaps would showcase him for NFL teams, but that's a misconception because they will base their evaluations more on the measurables and combine evaluations than a game film.
The risk of pushing Green too hard is clear. A quarterback with a tender hamstring faces health concerns on every play, especially one who relies on mobility.
There is no postseason reward that makes that risk worthwhile. Petrino himself said a rotation can hurt confidence, yet he is now considering a version of the approach for a game that changes no long-term trajectory.
The Razorbacks need a forward-looking mindset. That means building clarity for 2025, and Jackson is central to that.
Whoever takes over as coach will want to know how he handles full offensive duties. That evaluation cannot happen without meaningful time.
Why the program gains little from this QB shuffle
The Hogs will begin next year with a new quarterback, regardless of what happens Saturday. There is no advantage to leaning heavily on Green in his final outing, beyond sentimental value.
Arkansas gets more out of using Jackson, who must be evaluated in game settings rather than practices.
If Petrino is consistent with his own beliefs, he should aim for clear structure, not an unconventional rotation.
And if Arkansas is thinking long term, the program benefits far more from giving snaps to the younger quarterback who will be part of next spring’s competition.
Green deserves acknowledgment, but Jackson deserves opportunity. Balancing those two truths should be the priority.
Key takeaways
- Petrino dislikes quarterback rotations but is considering one despite Green’s injury and expiring eligibility.
- The Razorbacks gain more long-term value from giving Jackson meaningful snaps than relying heavily on Green.
- The Hogs face a decision that mixes respect, risk and future planning during Petrino’s likely final game.