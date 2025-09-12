Otis Kirk's three keys for Razorbacks against Ole Miss plus his prediction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The competition level notches up for Arkansas on Saturday when they take on Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.
Both teams are 2-0 on the season. Arkansas hasn't been tested in a 52-7 win over Alabama A&M and 56-14 against Arkansas State. This is their SEC opening game while Ole Miss rolled past Georgia State in a first-week blowout.
Last week, the Rebels got past Kentucky on the road to avenge last season's home loss against the Wildcats that may have played a role in their missing the College Football Playoff. A late-season loss to Florida may have played a role there, too, but the early loss to the Wildcats was likely bigger.
Here's three keys for Arkansas to leave Oxford with a win.
Win Turnover Battle
Good things happen for Arkansas when they win the turnover battle. Some of the losses last season could be attributed to turnovers by Arkansas' offense while the defense wasn't securing many, if any, in those games.
This season, Taylen Green has thrown two interceptions. But on the other side of the field Austin Simmons has tossed four picks. If Arkansas can avoid turning it over even if they don't get many gifts from Ole Miss they can win this game. It's important for Green to play a clean game.
Limit big plays by Ole Miss
It's no secret last season Ole Miss scored early and often with Jaxson Dart throwing bombs burning the Arkansas secondary.
Of course Dart is now with the New York Giants and Simmons hasn't shown the same capabilities of Dart.
Arkansas has almost a completely new secondary from last season starting, but it will be tested more on Saturday than any point thus far.
The Hogs defensive line also must not allow Ole Miss to create big plays running the football. Ole Miss has leaned more on the run this season than maybe in past years.
The linebackers for Arkansas must play an outstanding game like they did against Arkansas State.
Protect Green
The offensive line is seemingly vastly improved over last season. It will be important in this game to protect Green.
If Ole Miss is able to put constant pressure on Green the more opportunity for him to turn the ball over. If Green has time to go through his progressions good things can happen for this offense,
Arkansas will be in Oxford on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. You can also listen to the game statewide on the Razorback Sports Network at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
Prediction: Arkansas 28 - Ole Miss 21