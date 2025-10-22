Petrino, Freeze sticking to scripts for Razorbacks hosting Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino and Auburn coach Hugh Freeze weren't giving anybody a headline Wednesday during the SEC’s weekly teleconference.
They just gave some health updates, talked about quarterback performance and game-planning priorities as their teams look to halt losing streaks in conference play.
Petrino confirmed that senior defensive tackle David Oke remains unavailable for the game.
“Oke will not be available,” Petrino said. “I feel like Danny’s (Saili) is going to be good to go. Knock on wood, he should be in a situation where he can come out and play and help us. We’re looking for that.”
Saili, a senior defensive tackle, was injured late in last week’s loss to Tennessee.
On offense, Petrino continued to pump up senior quarterback Taylen Green, who leads the nation in total offense at 357 yards per game and ranks among the top rushing quarterbacks with 589 yards on the ground.
“He’s doing a nice job of getting the ball out on time and that takes off some of the pressure,” Petrino said. “He did a good job executing our quick game. Then his ability to move and make plays, not only running the ball with his legs, but moving in the pocket or out of the pocket and finding an open receiver to throw it to.”
Freeze has looked at the film Green. The athleticism jumps out pretty quickly.
“If you can contain him in the pocket, I think that’s your best chance of slowing them down and winning the football game,” Freeze said. “Many have tried, but ultimately he’s athletic enough that he’s going to hurt you at some point. He’s a different runner. He’s a long-strider, but man really fast and can get around the edge probably as well as any I’ve seen.”
Freeze also provided updates on Auburn’s quarterback situation that some have speculated about in the buildup to the game. He confirmed that Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold remains the starter but that the Tigers will have multiple options ready.
“Hopefully Jackson can get us off to a fast start like he’s done the last two games and hopefully continue that,” Freeze said. “And Deuce is a man. He’s handled everything extremely well. It’s just a matter of when. But yeah, we will have all three ready to play, including Deuce and Ashton and Jackson.” The coach referred to five-star freshman Deuce Knight and Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels.
Petrino said Arkansas is preparing for all three of Auburn’s quarterbacks but is primarily focused on Arnold.
“We’re going to spend most of the time, or the majority of the time, I guess you would say, on their starter,” he said. “The guy that’s been playing for them and their schemes and what they do with him. And obviously, we went back and looked at who’s sharing reps with them, and have to have an idea of his ability, what his strengths are, what his inexperience is and have a plan for both.”
Both teams are searching for stability. Arkansas enters at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the SEC. Auburn is 3-4 and also winless in league play. Each program has shown flashes of progress but struggled to maintain consistency through seven weeks of the season.
Petrino, now in his first month back as interim head coach, said efficiency remains the priority for an offense that has moved the ball but struggled in red-zone opportunities. “It’s going to be a great challenge for our offense,” Petrino said. “We’ve got to be able to run the football and be patient, stay away from third-and-long. I think we have to be efficient. We have to really be efficient on first down.”
Freeze acknowledged that the Tigers’ defense faces a difficult test against Green’s ability to extend plays and an Arkansas receiving corps that has shown growth in recent weeks. Auburn will try to generate early stops and maintain pocket discipline to contain Green’s mobility.
Petrino also discussed the development of redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jackson, viewed as a potential future starter.
“I think for sure he’s on the track to be a future starter,” Petrino said. “He’s a very, very intelligent young man. Really knows the game of football and helps throughout the week a lot. He’s a big man. He can really run. He’s fast, he’s strong and he’s really working hard on his accuracy. Once he gets it down where he’s accurate all the time, he’s going to be a tremendous player.”
The teleconference underscored the steady, deliberate tone from both coaches. Neither leaned on lofty rhetoric; both focused on personnel readiness and execution.
For Arkansas, the path forward depends on Green’s balance as a passer and runner and the defense’s ability to contain Auburn’s multiple-quarterback rotation.
For Auburn, the challenge centers on sustaining early offensive momentum while finding ways to limit Arkansas’ explosive plays.
Saturday’s matchup at Razorback Stadium offers both programs a chance to steady direction in a season that has demanded midyear adjustments.
Arkansas is looking for its first SEC win under Petrino in an interim status, while Freeze’s Auburn group aims to reclaim footing after a series of close losses.
Both teams just want to get healthy, manage quarterbacks and execute better under pressure.
Exactly how it plays out may be a flip of the coin the way things are going in the SEC this season.
Kickoff for the game at Razorback Stadium is 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network.