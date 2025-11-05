Petrino gives injury, officiating update ahead of bye week for Arkansas
Arkansas' second bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
Quarterback Taylen Green got injured after taking a hit on the final play of a 38-35 loss against Mississippi State.
Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino provided an encouraging outlook at the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday before the Hogs' off week before game with LSU on Nov. 15. It will be his only media briefing during the bye week.
"Taylen practiced last night," Petrino said. "Did a good job. He’s feeling good. He still has to do a good job this week of being in the training room and getting treatment and getting back to 100% but I’m very encouraged that he will, much more than I was after the game."
The Razorbacks also had two starting offensive linemen miss the Mississippi State game. Both center Caden Kitler and right tackle E'Marrion Harris were unavailable.
Backup right tackle Shaq McRoy also got injured early in the game and did not return, forcing redshirt freshman Kavion Broussard into action, who had been seeing most of his reps on the left side.
According to Petrino, there's a good chance the Razorbacks get back their original starting five against the Tigers. Both Harris and Kitler were able to practice Tuesday.
"We've got a chance to have them back for next week's game," Petrino said. "They were out there in the limited capacity last night, but did get to practice and get some work in. Hopefully tonight, they'll get more reps in and more work in and just progress and be ready to go next week."
Charlie Collins and Jordan Young also suffered injuries in the game to an already depleted defense, especially in the front seven. Collins won't practice this week, but has an "outside chance" of being ready in time for LSU.
Young's outlook is more promising. Petrino said they were "encouraged that we’ll have him available next week."
Arkansas also sent in plays to the SEC office after being flagged for a school record 18 times for 193 yards.
"We send information in every week and certainly did after that game," Petrino said. "They give you a report back, some they agree with, some the don’t agree with, some you don’t understand, but we’re also not really supposed to share it with the press on what exactly they say and which ones they agreed with and didn’t agree with."
Receiver CJ Brown was flagged for running onto the field after a scuffle broke out in the third quarter after a two-point conversion with 6:18 left in the third quarter, but Brown was already on the field lined up on the left side of the field.
SEC Network play-by-play commentator Taylor Zarzour said live that they "did not have an angle" of the penalty.
"That's who they said the penalty was on," Petrino said. "Number three. That's the only thing I know about that. And then when you watch the video, it was a two-point play, we were in ace personnel. He's our starting Z receiver and he was on the field."
Kickoff between Arkansas and LSU is scheduled for 11:45 AM Nov. 15 and will be broadcast on SEC Network.