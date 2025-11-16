Petrino knows missed red-zone chances hurt Razorbacks against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 23-22 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, La.,, is one that's probably going to haunt interim coach Bobby Petrino for awhile.
He said later the game came down to missed chances close to the goal line and turnovers that erased scoring opportunities. That may be an understatement
The Razorbacks opened with momentum, jumping ahead 14-0 with the help of strong field position and a special-teams score. But the early edge faded as LSU chipped away and then took advantage of Arkansas’ mistakes.
Petrino said afterward that the offense had enough chances to win, but the missed execution in the red zone set the tone for the day.
“We had a lot of chances to win that game,” Petrino said. “Going all the way back to the first half. We’re down in the red zone too many times and come away with no points. That certainly hurt us.”
Those misses included an interception in the end zone just before halftime, a slip by a running back on the goal line early in the third quarter and a failed fourth-and-inches attempt.
To Petrino, those were all moments Arkansas had to capitalize on.
“The last play of the half on offense, and then not getting it in on fourth-and-inches,” he said. “Both of those are plays that we need to make. Have to make them.”
Petrino pointed to the closing moments of the first half as a key turning point.
Quarterback Taylen Green tried to hit wide receiver O’Mega Blake on a slant inside the LSU 10, but Blake cut the route short and LSU’s Mansoor Delane stepped in front of the pass. The interception set up an LSU field goal and closed Arkansas’ lead to 14-13 at halftime.
Red-zone chances slip away
Arkansas again marched into scoring range early in the second half after Green broke loose for a 55-yard run. But the Razorbacks failed to convert from inside the 5.
Running back Cam Settles slipped on the first attempt. The next play did not get outside as planned. Petrino then turned to a quarterback sneak, a play Arkansas “hadn’t been stopped on all year,” but LSU held at the goal line.
Petrino said the offense expected to score on the earlier play typically handled by running back Braylen Russell, who was unavailable.
“He did a good job running it in practice,” Petrino said of Settles. “He’s going to be a great player for us, but he just slipped and didn’t get it in.”
The missed chances added up. Arkansas finished the game converting only 2 of 11 third downs and turned the ball over three times. For Petrino, those numbers reflected an offense that moved the ball but failed to finish drives.
Arkansas regained the lead briefly midway through the third quarter after Kam Shanks produced a strong punt return, setting up a short scoring series. The Razorbacks added a two-point conversion for a 22-16 advantage.
Even at the time it didn't feel like it would be enough. I didn't think it would just be a single point they couldn't get and, ultimately, about all that extra point did was make it a one-point loss instead of two.
But LSU’s response put pressure back on Arkansas, and the Razorbacks needed a late drive to stay in the game. Green targeted Raylen Sharpe on third down near midfield, but the pass fell incomplete. That left Arkansas with a 48-yard field-goal attempt to take the lead.
Kicker Scott Starzyk pushed the attempt wide right, ending Arkansas’ final scoring chance. It's getting downright exasperating and just when you figure they've run out of ways to blow a game, they'll find one to lose another game.
Petrino said the team remained prepared and competitive but did not seal the game when opportunities were available.
“We came out really well prepared and took a 14-point lead,” he said. “Came back and got the lead back again. We just got to find a way to finish it.”
He credited LSU’s defense for forcing the issue. “LSU’s defense is real,” he said. “There’s a reason why they stopped Alabama last week too.”
Even with the mistakes, Petrino said he appreciated the effort. “All three phases competed extremely hard,” he said.
Arkansas turns focus toward Texas
The Razorbacks now prepare for a road trip to Texas. Petrino said the path forward begins with correcting the same areas that cost them at LSU: holding onto the football, extending drives and completing chances inside the 20.
Arkansas had enough opportunities to win, Petrino said. The next step is turning those moments into points.
The only problem is you wonder at some point if didn't get into their heads weeks ago and this team is wondering more about trying not to lose instead of winning.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas failed to score on two drives inside the LSU 10 and converted only 18 percent on third down.
- Bobby Petrino said turnovers and missed red-zone chances were the difference in the one-point loss.
- A missed 48-yard field goal in the final minutes ended Arkansas’ last chance to retake the lead.