Petrino may join Belichick, inspiring social media criticism

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One is an NFL legend who is failing as a college coach. The other is a failed NFL coach who once experienced nothing but success in college.

Sounds like the newest Odd Couple, right? Well, this time it may involve Bill Belichick and Bobby Petrino, who are seemingly joining forces at North Carolina, although some are saying, "Not so fast."

Petrino has shown statistical improvement just about everywhere he landed in a nomadic career as offensive coordinator and head coach.

His thoroughly disappointing 2025 experience with the Arkansas Razorbacks rivaled his short, forgettable 2007 stint with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, with a 3-10 record and early exit prior to the season ending.

The Hogs were 2-10 this year, 0-7 after Petrino replaced the ousted Sam Pittman as Head Hog. That bagel achieved in seven games likely means the end of Petrino's time as a head coach.

But, as Kent Smith wrote Monday for "Arkansas Razorbacks on SI", the legendary Belichick reportedly wants him as his offensive coordinator.

Even InsideCarolina, which proclaims itself as "the leading news source for UNC sports, announced Petrino's hiring as a done deal.

It was imperative for Bill Belichick to land a known commodity at offensive coordinator to invigorate both the UNC program and its fan base.



He has done that in hiring Bobby Petrino.



Read @GSBarnes23 column on the news (+): https://t.co/QrdvCgqFb4 pic.twitter.com/BXbFvS86tq — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) December 22, 2025

As reports surfaced early Monday that Petrino was taking the job at North Carolina, social media was set ablaze. And not all of it was complimentary.

In part, that's because a lot of folks argued that Petrino's second stint in Fayetteville didn't end as badly as his first go-round with the Hogs, a shameful episode for all concerned involving a painful bike ride and the unveiling of a relationship with a staffer Petrino got hired to a position she may not have been properly qualified to receive along with a $20,000 "gift" to purchase a car.

Is North Carolina having second thoughts?

Hours after Petrino was widely hailed as North Carolina's new offensive coordinator, doubt was cast upon the finality of that hiring.

That doesn't mean it won't happen. I's not uncommon for the parties involved to deny everything, often by arguing nothing has been agreed upon.

True, a contract may not be signed, but that doesn't mean it's not a done deal. Still, some folks were backing up a bit on their previous announcement.

Update: Per UNC sources, there’s still multiple steps remaining before any potential hire is announced. No announcement is imminent, and other candidates remain engaged. https://t.co/WCmdAk3RCW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2025

Other sources picked up on the update but still listed Petrino as the front-runner.

Petrino was sent packing by Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek at season's end after failing to capitalize on an extensive on-the-job interview. He'd stepped in for the ousted head coach Sam Pittman following the 2-3 start and 56-13 loss to Notre Dame.

Ryan Silverfield is now the Hogs' head coach and Belichick is looking to turn around a disappointing first season with the Tar Heels by improving his offense.

The professional marriage of Petrino's offensive mind with legendary head coach and defensive whiz Bill Belichick is intriguing.

Belichick is known for hiring top-grade assistants, for a disciplined team that gets it right, and a defense that wins.

Delegate. Discipline. Defense. Seems like a reasonable approach for one of the NFL's winningest coaches.

Bill and Bobby: So much to go wrong

But, much of college football's onlookers and critics, especially the social media mavens, see this as a situation that will go from bad to worse.

For one thing, Belichick's maiden season in the historically weak ACC produced a 4-8 record, 2-6 in the league.

Yep, that beats Arkansas' nightmare of losing the final 10 games for a 2-10 mark, 0-8 in the always strong SEC.

So, on their best days, Belichick's defense and Petrino's usually reliable offense could mesh to form a winning program.

That's if Belichick lets Petrino do what he wants. If he meddles in the offense — wait, Bill the Bully micromanaging? — then it could be a bad hire with fireworks and bad blood spilling early.

Plus, there's a history of both dating outside their league, or at least way outside their age group.

We want your answers to today's #Worstidea question on Chuck & Chernoff: Who would be the 3 worse people to have dinner with than Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson & Bobby Petrino? @heathradio @kingcfb @cullensogroovy @dt680 @brian_gebhardt pic.twitter.com/LdnriPHPb8 — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) December 22, 2025

Petrino's motorcycle surfaces again on social media

Razorbacks fans are no stranger to the lurid story of Petrino's motorcycle accident on April Fool's Day of 2012.

Turns out his young mistress, Jessica Dorrell, whom he hired into the athletics department, was riding on the back of his Harley-Davidson when the one-vehicle accident occurred.

Well, Petrino tried to cover up the facts, lied to his athletics director Jeff Long, and was fired "with cause" on April 10.

Now, Belichick is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, about 49 years younger than the 73-year-old coach.

Petrino and Belichick could have some interesting conversations about their dating history while sitting around after practice.

I know Falcons fans are all going to be pulling for North Carolina next season!



What could possibly go wrong with the consistent personalities of Bobby Petrino & Belichick’s 24 year old girlfriend?



After a 4-8 season, Perfect environment to send your 18 year old son 💙🐏 https://t.co/Ce7FYbnyYz pic.twitter.com/RJJWKbu9QI — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 22, 2025

Is Belichick a winner or was it all Tom?

Yes, Belichick led the New England Patriots to six glorious Super Bowl championships, one of the most impressive runs in NFL history that spanned 2001-2019.

Yes, Tom Brady was the quarterback in New England for all the Super Sunday victories. He was the biggest reason the Patriots collected six rings.

While Belichick is expected to be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer after being nominated for the 2026 class, there's a huge hole in his resume.

Belichick never won without Brady. With Tom Terrific, his record is a sparkling 249-75 (.769). Without the security blanket of the guy recognized as the greatest winner in NFL history, Belichick's record is 84-104 (.447) and no championships, including a short losing stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Can Petrino be the quasi-Brady, the secret sauce that makes Belichick a winner again? Doubtful.

TOM BRADY IMITATING BILL BELICHICK AS A COLLEGE COACH RECRUITING…



“Listen, you really wanna come here… we don’t really want you anyways… I guess you could come… we’ll figure out if you can play.”



🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/9GtQbniu25 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 13, 2025

Were Hog fans happy to see Petrino exit Fayetteville again following his latest two-year stint? Mostly. By the way, Bobby moved to Northwest Arkansas twice, but totaled just six years with Arkansas.

North Carolina fans can expect a few more wins, but the program has opened itself up to lots of ridicule as Petrino's bad judgment more than 13 years ago brings the unwanted spotlight back on their senior citizen coach and his girlfriend, a former cheerleader who seems to make news for the wrong reasons.

