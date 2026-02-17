Arkansas Razorbacks Face Off Against Defending National Champs for 2027 Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing to go up against the defending national champions for a highly recruited 2027 wide receiver.

The 3-star from Bentwood, Tennessee is set take an official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of May 29. Wideout Eli Ferguson has received plenty of attention during his recruitment, holding more than 20 offers, including the Hoosiers, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, and many others.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect recorded 30 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns this season for Brentwood Academy. He is currently ranked as the No. 739 overall prospect for the 2027 class, No. 98 among wide receivers and No. 24 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Fit for New Hogs Scheme?

With the change from a RPO spread to pro-style system, the Razorbacks are focusing on different types of athletes on the perimeter from previous regimes. While former coach Sam Pittman liked to have taller, more physical athletes on the outside such as Treylon Burks, Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers, Andrew Armstrong and O'Mega Blake, new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey is looking for more speed and shiftiness across the board.

Ferguson certainly fits that mold for the Razorbacks as he projects as a reliable multi-phase receiver capable of contributing early. His understanding of route concepts and body control at catch point reduces the learning curve often encountered by freshmen transitioning from high school to Power Four defensive schemes.

He is capable of turning short routes in space into long gains using a unique blend of burst and quickness in the open field. While he is listed at only 5-foot-11, Ferguson has shown the ability to adjust his body in the air to come down with ridicously acrobatic catches.

With additional strength work and refined footwork against press coverage, Ferguson could evolve into a three-level threat capable of consistent production on the boundary, in the slot and on intermediate reads.

Eli Ferguson ‘27 with the big time catch after the defensive stop! pic.twitter.com/M6X06YY473 — Brentwood Academy Athletics (ESBN) (@ESBN_BA) October 4, 2025

He may not be the biggest receiver in his class, but his combination of athleticism, technique and competitive instincts aligns with the evolving prototype of slot-oriented playmakers who create mismatches by using leverage as much as speed.

Crews Jenkins ‘27 throws it to Eli Ferguson ‘27 for the first score of the game!



BA 7



FRHS 0



7:45 1st pic.twitter.com/ATGRc8U9Wt — Brentwood Academy Athletics (ESBN) (@ESBN_BA) October 25, 2025

Ferguson can operate at multiple positions in the passing game and he can be especially reliable as an option in the slot. With his catch radius, it makes sense to put him along the boundary, and in multi-receiver sets that demand quick reads and fast rhythm.

His type of versatility appeals to offensive coordinators who want to create mismatch opportunities to keep opposing defenses honest.

In short to intermediate routes, Ferguson can show off exactly how agile he can be while also opening up gadget-style usage whether that be in jet motion or screen plays.

The Razorbacks have just one commitment for the 2027 recruiting class in Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. Silverfield and his staff are optimistic they will be able to piece together one of the best high school recruiting classes in program history based off how quickly the group were able to get several in-state prospects previously committed elsewhere to stay home.

