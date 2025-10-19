Petrino needs Razorbacks to respond with huge opportunity against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In interim coach Bobby Petrino's first home game at Razorback Stadium since 2011 against Tennessee, he challenged his team to respond in the face of adversity.
While results have yet to show up in the win column, his Arkansas team continues to show fight and determination after dropping its fifth consecutive game this season.
The Razorbacks are set to host the also struggling Auburn Tigers, a group that are also in search of its first SEC victory following yet another close loss at the hands of Missouri in overtime.
While Auburn coach Hugh Freeze appears to be on the hot seat, the Razorbacks can play with nothing to lose, and an opportunity to seal the fate of the Tigers' third year head man.
"There's a lot of things to correct," Petrino said following Arkansas' 45-42 loss to Texas A&M. "One thing's for sure; we're going to keep working hard at it. We're going to have a good attitude, and we're going to keep competing and find a way to win."
Arkansas has shown tremendous fight over the first two games since Petrino's takeover and have responded well to his coaching and leadership. He fights for his team, living and dying by each play of a game.
Whether Petrino will remain on the next coaching staff in some capacity, or his players decide to trudge through the next phase of the program's transition, one thing is sure: his team hasn't quit and are focus on winning.
"We’re going to keep competing, no question about it," Petrino said. "These are good kids. They have stuck together and we’re going to keep building on this is not going to be the last time in their life they go through hard times.
"It’s going to mean a lot more when they have kids and the alarm clock goes off at 6 a.m. and they don’t feel good and get up and go to work and do a good job anyway.
"That’s what this is supposed to be about. So we’re just going to keep pounding at that. I feel good about them. Every time I talk to them, they’re very attentive and look me in the eyes.
"They want to win games. They want to win football games. We’ve got to give them a better opportunity as a staff to get that victory."
There's a desire to rally around leadership, whether the person leading is Petrino or star quarterback Taylen Green, the Razorbacks are responding.
Even though this Arkansas roster doesn't boast as much talent as many other teams within the SEC, there's still a desire to pull together and find ways to win.
Green is a strong believer in his teammates that their passion for the game will overcome some of the talent deficit. Petrino's challenge to respond resonates up and down his roster, but the next six days will determine whether Arkansas can get the season back on track.
"In the preseason, everybody's care factor and passion for each other and love for each other speak volumes and how close we are," Green said. "We have a lot of emotions just being frustrated, but those are the times we just got to come together. The blood, sweat and tears we put into it. Everybody loves when everybody is winning, but it's about how we respond."