Petrino optimistic Taylen Green will return from injury for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green appears to be trending in the right direction after a scary finish to Saturday’s loss against Mississippi State.
Green left the field in the final minute of the Razorbacks’ 38-35 loss after taking a hard sack. He was slow to get up, drawing concern from teammates and fans alike.
However, interim coach Bobby Petrino said Wednesday that Green practiced this week and is on track to play when Arkansas visits LSU Nov. 15.
“Taylen practiced last night,” Petrino said during the SEC coaches teleconference. “He still has to do a good job this week of being in the training room and getting treatment and getting back to 100%, but I’m very encouraged that he will. Much more than I was after the game.”
The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) are idle this week as they regroup following a string of close losses under Petrino, who took over after Sam Pittman’s dismissal in late October.
Green, who transferred to Arkansas from Boise State last offseason, has started every game this fall, showcasing flashes of improvement as he adjusts to Petrino’s offense.
Before his injury, Green threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State, adding 47 yards on the ground.
He has accounted for more than 1,700 total yards this season and provided stability at a position that was a revolving door a year ago.
Petrino credited Green’s toughness and poise, saying his ability to extend plays has kept the Razorbacks competitive.
“He’s learning every week,” Petrino said. “He’s a great leader for our guys and someone we count on to set the tone for how we work.”
Arkansas’ offense has shown more balance since Petrino assumed control, averaging over 30 points per game in its last two outings.
The bye week comes at a critical time as several key starters recover from injuries sustained against the Bulldogs.
Defensive players banged up
Defensive end Charlie Collins and defensive back Jordan Young both left the Mississippi State game early.
Collins will not practice this week, but Petrino said there’s an “outside chance” he could return against LSU. Young, meanwhile, is “encouraged” to be available next week after missing part of the second half.
Arkansas’ defense, which has struggled to generate turnovers, ranks near the bottom of the SEC in total yards allowed.
Losing Collins, one of the team’s most productive edge rushers, would be a blow against an LSU offense that thrives on tempo and explosive plays.
The Razorbacks’ staff is using the open date to work on tackling fundamentals and situational football.
“We’ve got to finish games better,” Petrino said. “We’ve been in position to win, but we haven’t made that one play that changes the outcome.”
The defensive struggles have mirrored Arkansas’ inability to close out games late. In four of their seven losses, the Razorbacks held a lead or were tied in the fourth quarter before allowing decisive drives. The focus this week will be on staying disciplined in key moments.
“We talk every day about accountability and execution,” Petrino said. “That’s what separates winning teams at this level.”
Offensive line nearing full strength
The Razorbacks also hope to get reinforcements up front. Offensive linemen Caden Kitler and E’Marion Harris both missed last week’s game with undisclosed injuries, but were limited participants in Tuesday’s practice.
“They were out there in a limited capacity last night, but did get to practice and get some work in,” Petrino said. “Hopefully tonight they’ll get more reps in and be ready to go next week.”
Arkansas has used six starting combinations on the offensive line. Getting Kitler and Harris back would provide much-needed depth against an LSU defense that ranks third in the SEC in sacks.
The Razorbacks will spend the off week focusing on red-zone efficiency and third-down conversions, two areas that have defined their season’s struggles. Petrino said he’s seen encouraging signs the team continues to fight despite its record.
“This group hasn’t given up,” Petrino said. “They keep showing up and working, and that’s what you want to see as a coach.”
Key Takeaways
- Taylen Green practiced this week and is likely to play against LSU on Nov. 15.
- Defensive end Charlie Collins and defensive back Jordan Young are both recovering from injuries.
- Offensive linemen Caden Kitler and E’Marion Harris could return after the bye week.