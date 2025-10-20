Petrino, Arkansas Razorbacks to face familiar foe Auburn sideline
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach and play caller Bobby Petrino will face a familiar foe in Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin Saturday in the Razorbacks' game against the Tigers.
Petrino and Durkin crossed paths for one season at Texas A&M under former coach Jimbo Fisher before each going their separate ways after Fisher was let go in the largest buyout in college football history.
Now both in their second season at their new posts, each carries his respective team by dominating his side of the ball while his counterparts struggle to keep pace. Both teams are still winless in conference play and have lost at least their last four games.
"They’re a really good defensive team," Petrino said. "They’ve got good outside edge rushers, they’re firm inside, the linebackers play fast, their secondary’s not afraid to play man coverage. Very familiar with their defense. They’re very, very well-coached. We went against that defense every day in practice before."
Arkansas' offense has averaged 30.4 points across the five-game losing streak, which would rank sixth in the SEC against Power Four schools. Meanwhile, Auburn's defense has managed to stay in the top half in scoring defense in SEC games, despite still looking for a conference win, allowing just 20.8 points. The fewest points Arkansas has allowed in its five game losing streak is 32.
Auburn has already faced the No. 3 and No. 5 SEC offenses in Georgia and Texas A&M. The Tigers held the Aggies to 16 points and one touchdown, which is the same offense to which Arkansas just gave up 45 points.
The Tigers' offensive struggles are akin to the Arkansas defense despite Hugh Freeze calling playd. Outside of the opening drive for the past two games against Missouri and Georgia, the Auburn has only scored one other touchdown.
Instead, the Tigers rely heavily on their defense to keep games close before folding in the fourth quarter.
The two teams are in similar situations. Arkansas has already undergone a midseason coaching change because of poor play on one side of the ball.
Speculation is swirling in Auburn. Freeze opened his weekly press conference with a question about support from the athletic director John Cohen.
"[A statement of support from the athletic director] would be huge," Freeze said. "That would make everyone feel a lot better for sure."
Auburn's 13.5 points per game in SEC play ranks dead-last in the conference, compared to Arkansas' leading 36.0 mark. Petrino looks forward to the chess match between the strengths of the two teams.
"We've changed a lot from when I was at A&M," Petrino said. "There's certain things at A&M that, quarterback wise, were different, He's [Durkin] doing a lot of the same things, but he adds to the pile each week. He's a very unique coach and he has a really good system and he does a good job of defending plays. We've got to be on top of our game and really do a good job of our substitutions, our alignments, our tempo."
Kickoff between Auburn and Arkansas is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.