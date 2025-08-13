Petrino ready to deploy Washington for Hogs after missing out in 2024
Arkansas' offense will once again be reliant on the transfer portal in the backfield. Ja'Quinden Jackson played his final year of college football after transferring in from Utah in 2024.
Mike Washington, with previous stops at Buffalo and New Mexico State, figures to be the latest transfer running back to spearhead Arkansas' rushing attack.
Washington started four games last year for New Mexico State, totaling 725 yards and eight touchowns. If offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino could do it all over again, he probably would have never let Washington go there in the first place.
"I can't believe I didn't find him last year," Petrino said. "That makes me mad. Bad job, coming out of Buffalo, we should have found that."
Even though it may have been a year after Petrino may have wished, Washington is under his tutelage now and the offensive coordinator was the latest to praise his new running back.
"Mike's a great pass protector," Petrino said. "His size, his strength, his knowledge. He's a great pass protector. He's 226 pounds, that is super fast, with good vision, and he's gonna be able to break long runs where we don't have to line up and call another play, so that's exciting.
The big play ability that Petrino referred to was on display in Arkansas' first closed door scrimmage Saturday. Washington had both a 62-yard reception from quarterback Taylen Green and a 40-yard touchdown run.
According to Petrino, Washington's serious nature is what has allowed him to get acclimated to his third school in as many seasons and learn the offense. Petrino might have a new goal, get Washington to crack a smile.
"He's nothing but serious," Petrino said. "I don't even know if you can make him smile. He came in here and wanted to learn the offense and know everything."
Arkansas will look to maintain one of the strongest parts of the team under coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks have finished in the top 3 in the SEC in rushing offense in 3 of the 5 years under Pittman, including third last season.
With the running back room in need of reinforcements after losing its top rusher, Arkansas may have found the perfect replacement.
"The way he approaches the game and his preparation from what we’ve seen is he’s a professional," linebacker Stephen Dix said about Washington. When you see him out there, you’re not surprised because of the work that he does behind closed doors. He’s really showing us that he’s a man of few words, but put him on the field, he’s going to shake up the whole stadium."
Arkansas will hold the second of two closed scrimmages Saturday ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.