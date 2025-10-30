Petrino says Razorbacks show best effort, but just 'want to' may not help
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino said Wednesday night his team had its best two days of practice since he became interim head coach.
The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC) are hoping that strong effort in practice helps them end a six-game losing streak when they play Mississippi State Saturday at 3 p.m.
“I like the effort and the intensity,” Petrino said during his radio show at the Catfish Hole. “There’s no question that we’ll bounce back.”
He's probably going to need more than just wanting to do a better job. Considering the way the Hogs' offense collapsed in the second half against Auburn, there may be something else.
The Razorbacks played better, but confused against Tennessee and during the second half collapse against Auburn last week. Petrino can call it intensity, but there are things called halftime adjustments.
The Tigers made them. The Hogs' staff didn't.
No matter what happens Saturday, one team will finally end a losing streak. Mississippi State (4-4, 0-4) has dropped 16 straight SEC games, including a winless stretch that started after beating Arkansas 7-3 in 2023.
Petrino said both teams have to keep their focus and fight through tough times.
“I think that's one of the things football teaches,” Petrino said. “It’s hard and tough. When I fail, I learn from it. That’s what we’re working on.”
Arkansas nearly ended its skid last week against Auburn. The Razorbacks led 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but lost 33-24 after several turnovers. Even after that setback, Petrino said he’s proud of how the team responded.
“They’re tough young men,” Petrino said. “The offense has practiced with a chip on its shoulder knowing we left one out there.”
Fixing mistakes and getting better
The Razorbacks struggled on offense against Auburn, finishing with only 63 rushing yards — their lowest total in SEC play. The turnovers hurt too.
Petrino said he pushed both his offensive line and quarterback Taylen Green to play better, and he believes the message worked.
“Just the focus and the intensity — we feel like we have something to prove,” Petrino said. “I’ve been very pleased with them.”
Green had a rough game at Auburn, throwing three interceptions in the fourth quarter after going 15 straight quarters in SEC play without one. But Petrino said Green has bounced back this week.
“Everybody has a tough game,” Petrino said. “He’s handled it well. He’s put his head down and gone back to work. He’s had two great days of practice.”
Preparing for Mississippi State’s fast pace
Mississippi State averages 32.6 points per game under second-year coach Jeff Lebby. His offense moves quickly and mixes running and passing plays.
Petrino said the Bulldogs’ tempo can cause problems if Arkansas doesn’t stay disciplined.
“I would expect them to play the fast-paced style that he always likes,” Petrino said.
The Bulldogs have allowed 27 sacks, which is among the worst in the country. Petrino said Arkansas must take advantage.
“It’s mostly about discipline and understanding what they’re doing,” Petrino said. “We need to put pressure on the quarterback. He’s been hit a lot this year.”
Defense plans to stay aggressive
To create more pressure, Arkansas used linebacker Xavian Sorey as both a linebacker and edge rusher in the Auburn game. Petrino said fans should expect more of that this weekend.
“They’ve been playing him on the edge, and he’s really helped us on the pass rush,” Petrino said. “He’s doing a lot of wild stuff — spinning and double moving. He’s fun to watch.”
Petrino said he’s proud of how his players keep working through adversity.
“They’re tough young men,” Petrino said. “When they’re done playing football, they’ll know how to handle hard times and stay strong.”
Adjusting to head coaching duties
Since becoming interim head coach, Petrino said his daily workload has grown a lot.
“When I was offensive coordinator, I’d just go in the offensive room and hide out there all day,” Petrino said with a smile. “Now, there’s always something happening — defense, special teams, recruiting. I get up early to get things done before everyone gets there.”
Arkansas will try again Saturday to turn effort into results. For Petrino and the Razorbacks, the goal is simple — play hard, finish drives, and finally get back into the win column.
Key takeaways
- Bobby Petrino said Arkansas had its best two practices this week.
- Quarterback Taylen Green showed improvement after a tough game at Auburn.
- The Razorbacks’ defense hopes to take advantage of Mississippi State’s weak pass protection.