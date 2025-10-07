Petrino shows renewed drive as Arkansas prepares for Tennessee test
FAYETTEVILLE — Bobby Petrino’s second act at Arkansas begins with a familiar tone of discipline and determination.
The 64-year-old coach, who led the Razorbacks to 34 wins and a Cotton Bowl appearance from 2008 to 2011, is back in charge of a team searching for direction after a turbulent start.
The Razorbacks, now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the SEC, face No. 12 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Petrino’s approach in his first week back at the helm has focused on attitude, accountability, and detail.
“I like the way that we’ve worked,” Petrino said during his first full week of practices. “The defensive players came out on the field with a good attitude. They were attentive to detail, and the coaching staff worked hard. It was a good week of practice.”
Arkansas enters the matchup with plenty to fix. The Razorbacks rank near the bottom nationally in several defensive categories, including total defense and scoring defense.
Those shortcomings prompted Petrino to immediately restructure his staff and make several midseason adjustments.
Defensive changes set the tone for Petrino’s return
Chris Wilson was promoted to defensive coordinator, while safeties coach Che Hendrix assumed greater responsibility.
Petrino also hired veteran assistant Jay Hayes to oversee the defensive line.
The staff hopes to establish better communication and alignment after the team’s 56-13 loss to Notre Dame that led to Sam Pittman’s dismissal.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said the Volunteers are preparing for several potential defensive looks from Arkansas.
“Bobby’s done it at a really high level for a long time,” Heupel said. “He’s done it inside this league. They’ve been on the wrong side of the scoreboard a bit, but it’s a good football team.”
Petrino’s defensive philosophy emphasizes clarity and consistency.
“We’ve just tried to put it behind us and say, tear off the rearview mirror and look forward,” he said. “It’s not about what we haven’t done, but what we need to do.”
Petrino’s hunger and energy remain strong
Reporters asked Petrino whether he has considered how long he wants to keep coaching, mentioning veterans like Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick.
He smiled at the question and made it clear that motivation is not a problem.
“I don’t think age is the determination,” Petrino said. “I feel great physically and have a lot of energy. My hunger is still there. As long as I can get up every morning and be motivated, I want to keep doing it.”
Petrino’s return also reunites him with quarterback Taylen Green and the offensive unit he helped build as Arkansas’ coordinator over the past two seasons.
His system, known for balance and precision, is designed to fit Green’s combination of arm strength and athleticism.
According to ESPN, Green has totaled more than 1,200 yards of offense this season, though protection issues and turnovers have slowed progress.
Tennessee’s defense, meanwhile, ranks among the SEC’s best in pressuring quarterbacks, presenting an immediate test for Petrino’s offensive plans.
Focus on structure and development in practice
Petrino emphasized communication and repetition throughout the open week.
“Chris does a really nice job of getting everyone to understand what he’s asking them to do,” he said. “The communication with the athletes has been very good.”
Arkansas will need that clarity to slow Tennessee’s top-ranked offense. The Volunteers lead the nation in scoring at 51 points per game and rank sixth in total offense at more than 530 yards per contest.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has shown growth and efficiency, giving the Volunteers confidence entering the matchup.
To help his own team prepare, Petrino has introduced small but significant practice changes.
“I’m not a big four-day-a-week practice guy,” he said. “After games, we’ll bring them back Sunday night to watch film and let the guys that played run to get the soreness out. Then we’ll practice the young guys to help them improve.”
A familiar structure and a clear direction
Petrino’s preferred schedule mirrors the structure he used during his first tenure in Fayetteville.
The plan is built on repetition and evaluation rather than volume, with an emphasis on teaching and development.
“What I know is the schedule that I like and the way it goes,” he said. “There will be some change, but it’s what I know and what I believe works.”
The Razorbacks are entering a difficult stretch of their schedule with games against Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri.
Yet Petrino’s presence offers a sense of control after weeks of uncertainty.
His approach is measured, familiar, and steady, traits that could help Arkansas regain confidence and stability.
Arkansas remains an underdog heading into Knoxville, but for Petrino, the bigger picture is about restoring identity.
“It’s been fun the last two years working with the quarterback room and the guys on offense,” he said. “As long as I feel great about it and stay motivated, I’ll keep doing it.”
Key takeaways
• Bobby Petrino returns as Arkansas head coach with renewed motivation and focus on structure and accountability.
• Chris Wilson takes over as defensive coordinator as the Razorbacks aim to fix early-season struggles.
• Practice routines and communication adjustments mark a new start as Arkansas faces Tennessee’s high-powered offense.