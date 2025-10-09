Petrino trying to fix Razorbacks first-half punch, second-half fade quickly
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ recent results illustrate a glaring pattern.
The Razorbacks blitz through first halves, then slip away in the back half of games.
In their three-game losing streak, Arkansas tallied 69 first-half points but managed just 10 in the second half. They must reverse that trend or risk falling further behind in SEC play.
The Razorbacks (2–3, 0–1 SEC) travel to No. 12 Tennessee (4–1, 1–1) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., with interim coach Bobby Petrino hoping to stabilize an offense that’s shown early explosiveness but late fatigue since Sam Pittman’s dismissal.
First-half success, second-half collapse
The disparity is stark. Over the last three games, Arkansas has outscored opponents 135–110 in first halves, even including a 42–13 halftime deficit to Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, their total second-half margin across those games is a mere 52–39, yet much of that damage comes from earlier in the season.
In the losing streak alone, they scored just 10 combined second-half points in losses at Ole Miss, Memphis and home to Notre Dame.
Against Ole Miss, Arkansas rushed for 167 yards on 21 carries in the first half, an average of 8 yards per carry. In the second half, that dropped to 50 yards on 15 carries, or 3.3 yards per carry.
At Memphis, the drop was from 7.4 yards per carry to 4.0. And even in the blowout loss to Notre Dame, the trend held: 6.8 yards per carry in the first half versus 3.0 in the second.
Running back Mike Washington said the team knows the problem is about finishing what it starts.
“We’ve just got to finish,” he said. “The first half we’ll come out strong and then it’s kind of evident that we’ve run out of gas in the second half.”
Petrino echoed that urgency, saying the team has to “come out of the locker room with more energy.”
For Arkansas, the challenge is both mental and physical. They must maintain tempo and effectiveness against defenses that adjust after halftime.
Green engine fading in second halves?
At the center of Arkansas’ offense is quarterback Taylen Green, whose first-half explosiveness has been critical.
His rushing efficiency — 8.17 yards per carry — ranks second among FBS quarterbacks behind Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph and eighth among all rushers nationally. Green averages 88.2 rushing yards per game, 29th in the FBS.
But his second-half carries have lost that punch as defensive fronts tighten.
“We’ve got to run the ball better in the third quarter,” Petrino said.
Green has also been efficient as a passer, averaging 279.6 passing yards per game with a 155.08 passer rating.
In recent games, though, he’s thrown three interceptions and just one touchdown combined in his last two outings. His dual-threat ability makes him the focal point of Tennessee’s defensive preparation.
Vols coach says Green presents multiple challenges.
“He’s playing extremely efficient and creating big plays in the pass game, but he obviously has a chance to be a huge part of the run game as well,” Heupel said. “You’ve got to do a great job of bottling him up during the course of the afternoon.”
Former Arkansas quarterback and current Tennessee Titans backup Brandon Allen praised Green’s growth.
“He’s a freak athlete with all the abilities,” Allen said. “I’ve seen him develop into a really good passer of the football this year.”
Heupel added that containing Green’s scrambling and designed keepers is a major key in the defensive plan.
“You’ve got to play gap sound,” he said. “You’ve got to get off the blocks. He’s dynamic. He’s got great long speed. You’ve got to be able to tackle him.
“In the different structures that we’re playing, our gap integrity is going to be important. When they’re dropping back and rolling, you can’t just sit back and pat the ball either.
“You’ve got to apply pressure, but you’ve got to have great lane integrity as you’re doing that.”
Tennessee’s defensive blueprint and game outlook
Tennessee enters the matchup as a double-digit favorite, around 12½ points according to most betting lines. The Volunteers lead the SEC in scoring offense but face their own questions about defensive depth and consistency.
Analytical projections suggest a competitive game, with most models forecasting Tennessee to win by a single score.
In a computer simulation by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee averaged 30 points to Arkansas’ 26.
Still, with Petrino’s experience in crafting offensive adjustments and Green’s playmaking potential, Arkansas’ upset hopes rest on sustaining rhythm in the second half.
To slow Arkansas, Tennessee will seek to contain Green, maintain gap discipline, and force the Razorbacks into third-and-long situations.
Heupel’s comments hint at a defensive plan centered on structure and pressure while minimizing open-field opportunities.
Keys for Arkansas to avoid another fade
The Razorbacks’ path to success requires improvement in three core areas.
First, they must establish a third-quarter identity by maintaining their early-game balance between running and passing.
Second, conditioning and tempo have to hold as the game wears on.
And third, the coaching staff must improve its halftime adjustments to counter opponents’ defensive shifts.
Petrino and the staff have emphasized that finishing is the team’s top priority. Green said the practice habits must mirror that mindset.
“Coach Petrino says Tuesdays and Wednesdays are your grind days, and that’s how you want to have it,” Green said. “Everybody can perform when you’re all good and loose and not tired, but the great ones excel when they are tired.”
The Razorbacks will need that mentality to have a chance against Tennessee. Their season depends on whether they can finally turn strong starts into four-quarter performances.
Three key takeaways
- Arkansas has shown strong first-half scoring but struggles to maintain production after halftime.
- Quarterback Taylen Green’s rushing and passing have been productive early but less effective as games progress.
