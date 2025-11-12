Petrino trying to keep Razorbacks steady amid distractions before LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bobby Petrino has dealt with plenty of outside noise during his coaching career. This week, as interim head coach at Arkansas, he’s making sure the Razorbacks don’t get lost in it again.
With both Arkansas and LSU going through midseason coaching changes, Petrino has emphasized preparation and consistency ahead of Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
“What I try to do is get up in the morning and come in here, get in here by myself, have a good attitude, get some blitz pickup done, and focus on my work and what I need to do,” Petrino said during Wednesday’s SEC media teleconference. “You do have external factors out there. Everybody’s dealing with them that’s in this situation with family and wives, you know, who are unsettled.”
Both programs are navigating the challenges of transition. Petrino after Sam Pittman’s dismissal at Arkansas, and Frank Wilson taking over LSU following Brian Kelly’s firing.
The stability of each team will be tested in a rivalry game that has historically produced emotional performances.
Last season, LSU pulled away from Arkansas 34-10 in Fayetteville, fueled by linebacker Whit Weeks’ tipped interception that set up a quick Tiger touchdown. The Razorbacks managed only 38 rushing yards on 19 carries that day.
“I felt like in last year’s game we didn’t establish the run the way we wanted to,” Petrino said. “They did a good job of rushing the passer and putting pressure on us and not allowing us to drive the football.”
LSU monitoring injuries to key players
For Wilson’s Tigers, health remains a concern. Weeks, who made the pivotal play in last year’s win, has been working his way back from injury.
“Whit was at practice yesterday,” Wilson said. “He moved around. He’ll move around again today, and we’ll see. We’ll see how he holds up.”
Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who has 33 catches for 398 yards this season, also suffered an injury in last week’s 20-9 loss at Alabama. Wilson said Anderson is expected to be available but limited in practice.
“Aaron is up and moving about,” Wilson said. “He moved around well yesterday, we’ll look at him again today, but I think he’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”
Arkansas, meanwhile, has seen some positive developments on its injury list. Starting center Caden Kitler and right tackle E’Marion Harris have returned, improving the Razorbacks’ depth along the offensive line.
Nickel back Jordan Young appears ready to play, but defensive end Charlie Collins remains uncertain with a bruised kneecap.
“Jordan did a really nice job. He looked like he’s going to be good and ready to go,” Petrino said. “Charlie’s still got some work to do.”
Arkansas regains depth and leadership on defense
The Razorbacks will also be without safety Larry Worth for the first half due to a targeting suspension upheld by the SEC.
“Obviously we just have to have guys step up and take his spot and go in and compete hard,” Petrino said.
One of Arkansas’ bright spots this season has been defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. The North Little Rock native ranks among national leaders with eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
“He’s always been a pain in all the practices and scrimmages for the offense,” Petrino said. “He’s taken such strides forward from a year ago in his body being stronger and quicker and faster, and his understanding of the game.”
Wilson called Rhodes an “ice-pick guy,” referencing his signature spin move that has troubled offensive tackles across the SEC.
“Quincy Rhodes outstanding player for them, leads the SEC in tackles for loss, number two in sacks,” Wilson said. “He positions himself to create havoc when he can get a one-on-one matchup.”
LSU sorting quarterback situation
Wilson has also been evaluating his quarterback rotation after last week’s struggles. Starter Garrett Nussmeier completed 18 of 21 passes for 121 yards against Alabama but couldn’t find the end zone.
Backup Michael Van Buren entered in relief, finishing 5 of 11 for 52 yards and adding 9 rushing yards.
“I think as a team, we haven’t performed and done the things that we needed to do specifically in this case, offensively,” Wilson said. “Garrett is not individually or isolated of someone who’s gone sideways.”
For Petrino, handling distractions and stabilizing his roster is just part of the challenge. As he put it, staying focused is the only way Arkansas can take a step forward.
Key takeaways
- Bobby Petrino is stressing focus and preparation for Arkansas despite internal distractions.
- Quincy Rhodes has emerged as a defensive standout with 8 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
- LSU continues to monitor key injuries and quarterback performance heading into Saturday’s matchup.