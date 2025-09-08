PFF grades, big numbers highlight Arkansas’ 56–14 win against A-State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ film review matched what the scoreboard suggested Saturday evening.
The Razorbacks’ 56–14 win over Arkansas State came with standout Pro Football Focus grades on both sides of the ball and a handful of telling metrics that reinforced a fast, physical performance at War Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Taylen Green accounted for five touchdowns and 390 total yards, while the defense produced four sacks, two red-zone stops and a pair of interceptions in the first in-state matchup between the programs.
Green directed scoring drives on seven of 10 possessions and was the central figure in a 630-yard day: 17 of 26 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns, plus 151 yards and a 64-yard score on nine rushes.
Running back Mike Washington added 116 rushing yards, and four different receivers — O’Mega Blake, Jalen Brown, Raylen Sharpe and Rohan Jones — caught touchdown passes.
On defense, senior linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. delivered the response Arkansas sought after Week 1. He posted a career-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a first-quarter interception that flipped momentum back after an early special-teams lapse.
“It was a good play by my D-line, forcing the quarterback to get the ball out quick,” Sorey said.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman pointed to complementary moments as proof of growth, particularly a 99-yard touchdown march led by the second-team offense and a late goal-line stand by the reserves.
“I was so pleased with that effort,” Pittman said, adding, “I’m really happy we won, and looking forward to the bus ride home.”
The Red Wolves’ lone first-quarter points came on a 98-yard kickoff return. From scrimmage, Arkansas State managed 285 yards and was sacked four times while Arkansas registered 10 tackles for loss.
Razorback corners Julian Neal and Sorey had the interceptions against ASU starter Jaylen Raynor, who finished 21 of 33 for 125 yards.
While full position-by-position PFF tables will evolve with final charting, the game reinforced major swings week-to-week.
Sorey, who graded at 35.9 by PFF in the opener, was a tone-setter in coverage and pursuit against Arkansas State, part of a front seven that consistently won first down and reduced yards after contact.
“We needed that going into SEC play,” Pittman said.
The win also nudged Arkansas forward in national metrics. ESPN’s Football Power Index moved the Razorbacks up 10 spots to No. 18, projecting a 6.7–5.3 record, a 78.8% chance to reach a bowl and an 18.9% chance to make the College Football Playoff after the Week 2 rout.
Green’s dual-threat day tracked with the offense’s explosive-play profile. Arkansas produced scoring drives of four plays or fewer multiple times and repeatedly stressed the edges with quarterback keepers and crossers that freed Blake and Jones in space.
Defensively, Arkansas held ASU to 132 passing yards and under 300 total yards for a second straight game, continuing a trend from the opener.
Special teams remained a talking point. The long kickoff return punctured an otherwise efficient start, a note Pittman and the players acknowledged postgame even as the coverage units stabilized.
Arkansas also avoided giveaways after halftime, a course correction following two first-half interceptions.
The Razorbacks will open SEC play on the road at Ole Miss on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
3 key takeaways
• PFF bounce-back: After a low Week 1 grade, Xavian Sorey authored a 15-tackle, 2-TFL, 1-INT response that anchored the defense.
• Efficiency at pace: Green’s five touchdowns and 390 total yards fueled seven scoring drives on 10 possessions.
• Metrics matter: Arkansas climbed to No. 18 in ESPN FPI, with improved bowl and CFP odds after the 56–14 result.