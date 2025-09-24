Piecing together Razorbacks schedules for next four years yields surprises

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman before game with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman before game with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks found out their schedule for the next four seasons Tuesday night on a schedule reveal show on the SEC Network.

While the three permanent opponents were revealed yesterday, fans still were in the dark about who their new SEC opponents will be next season, and in this case, the next three seasons. Reportedly, there is a chance the permanent opponents could change after four seasons should there be good reason.

For Arkansas, that means playing LSU, Texas and Missouri each season for at least four years. Texas A&M got the exact same permanent opponents, leaving the Aggies openly wondering Tuesday morning how Mizzou got randomly thrown onto their list.

The biggest surprise was a third game against Tennessee next season, along with back-to-back trips down to Austin to face Texas. The trade-off is getting Missouri at home two years in a row

Here are the Arkansas schedules for the next four seasons minus a few specific dates.

2026

TBD
at Texas A&M Aggies
College Station, Texas., Kyle Field

Sept. 5
vs. North Alabama Lions
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Sept. 12
at Utah Utes
Salt Lake City, Utah, Rice-Echolls Stadium

TBD
at Auburn Tigers
Auburn, Ala., Jordan-Hare Stadium

Sept. 26
vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Oct. 3
Projected Bye Week

TBD
vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Vanderbilt Commodores
Nashville, Tennessee., FirstBank Stadium

TBD
vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Nov. 7
Projected Bye Week

TBD
vs. LSU Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas, Darrell K. Royal Stadium

Nov. 28
vs. Missouri Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.

2027

Aug. 31
at Texas Tech
Las Vegas, Nev., Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 4
vs. Memphis
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* only non-conference game without a set official date yet.

TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium

TBD
vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Starkville, Miss., Davis Wade Stadium

Oct. 2
Projected Bye Week

TBD
vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Florida Gators
Gaineville, Fla., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TBD
at Oklahoma Sooners
Norman, Okla., Memorial Stadium

TBD
vs. Ole Miss
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Nov. 6
Projected Bye Week

TBD
at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, La., Tiger Stadium

TBD
vs. Texas Longhorns
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Nov. 27
at Missouri Tigers
Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.

2028

TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium

TBD
vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Sept. 9
vs. Memphis Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium

Sept. 16
at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame, Ind., Notre Dame Stadium

TBD
vs. Auburn Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Sept. 30
Projected Bye Week

TBD
at Tennessee Volunteers
Knoxville, Tenn., Neyland Stadium

TBD
Vanderbilt Commodores
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at South Carolina Gamecocks
Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

TBD
at Georgia Bulldogs
Athens, Ga., Sanford Stadium

Nov. 4
Projected Bye Week

TBD
vs. LSU Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas, Darrel K. Royal Stadium

Nov. 25
vs. Missouri Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.

2029

TBD
vs. Mississippi State
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium

Sept. 8
vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Sept. 15
vs. Utah Utes
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium

TBD
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Sept. 29
Bye Week

TBD
vs. Florida Gators
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

TBD
at Ole Miss Rebels
Oxford, Miss., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TBD
at Kentucky WIldcats
Lexington, Ky., Kroger Field

TBD
at. Alabama Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa, Ala., Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nov. 3
Bye Week

TBD
at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, La., Tiger Stadium

TBD
vs. Texas Longhorns
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium

Nov. 24
at Missouri Tigers
Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.

