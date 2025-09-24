Piecing together Razorbacks schedules for next four years yields surprises
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks found out their schedule for the next four seasons Tuesday night on a schedule reveal show on the SEC Network.
While the three permanent opponents were revealed yesterday, fans still were in the dark about who their new SEC opponents will be next season, and in this case, the next three seasons. Reportedly, there is a chance the permanent opponents could change after four seasons should there be good reason.
For Arkansas, that means playing LSU, Texas and Missouri each season for at least four years. Texas A&M got the exact same permanent opponents, leaving the Aggies openly wondering Tuesday morning how Mizzou got randomly thrown onto their list.
The biggest surprise was a third game against Tennessee next season, along with back-to-back trips down to Austin to face Texas. The trade-off is getting Missouri at home two years in a row
Here are the Arkansas schedules for the next four seasons minus a few specific dates.
2026
TBD
at Texas A&M Aggies
College Station, Texas., Kyle Field
Sept. 5
vs. North Alabama Lions
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 12
at Utah Utes
Salt Lake City, Utah, Rice-Echolls Stadium
TBD
at Auburn Tigers
Auburn, Ala., Jordan-Hare Stadium
Sept. 26
vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Oct. 3
Projected Bye Week
TBD
vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Vanderbilt Commodores
Nashville, Tennessee., FirstBank Stadium
TBD
vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Nov. 7
Projected Bye Week
TBD
vs. LSU Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas, Darrell K. Royal Stadium
Nov. 28
vs. Missouri Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.
2027
Aug. 31
at Texas Tech
Las Vegas, Nev., Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 4
vs. Memphis
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* only non-conference game without a set official date yet.
TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
TBD
vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Starkville, Miss., Davis Wade Stadium
Oct. 2
Projected Bye Week
TBD
vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Florida Gators
Gaineville, Fla., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TBD
at Oklahoma Sooners
Norman, Okla., Memorial Stadium
TBD
vs. Ole Miss
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Nov. 6
Projected Bye Week
TBD
at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, La., Tiger Stadium
TBD
vs. Texas Longhorns
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Nov. 27
at Missouri Tigers
Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.
2028
TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
TBD
vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 9
vs. Memphis Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
Sept. 16
at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame, Ind., Notre Dame Stadium
TBD
vs. Auburn Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 30
Projected Bye Week
TBD
at Tennessee Volunteers
Knoxville, Tenn., Neyland Stadium
TBD
Vanderbilt Commodores
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at South Carolina Gamecocks
Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
TBD
at Georgia Bulldogs
Athens, Ga., Sanford Stadium
Nov. 4
Projected Bye Week
TBD
vs. LSU Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas, Darrel K. Royal Stadium
Nov. 25
vs. Missouri Tigers
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.
2029
TBD
vs. Mississippi State
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
TBD non-conference game
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
Sept. 8
vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 15
vs. Utah Utes
Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Stadium
TBD
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Sept. 29
Bye Week
TBD
vs. Florida Gators
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
TBD
at Ole Miss Rebels
Oxford, Miss., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TBD
at Kentucky WIldcats
Lexington, Ky., Kroger Field
TBD
at. Alabama Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa, Ala., Bryant-Denny Stadium
Nov. 3
Bye Week
TBD
at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, La., Tiger Stadium
TBD
vs. Texas Longhorns
Fayetteville, Ark., Razorback Stadium
Nov. 24
at Missouri Tigers
Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
* Projected date as annual end of year rivalry game.