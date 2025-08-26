Pittman explains rare move shifting returning offensive starter to defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Less than two weeks before Arkansas kicks off the season against Alabama A&M, the team gained a new defensive tackle. Keyshawn Blackstock is moving from offensive line to defensive line.
Blackstock started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2024 along the offensive line. but got beat out by E'Marion Harris and Kobe Branham along the right side of the offensive line.
With a knee injury to defensive tackle David Oke, who Pittman confirmed will miss the season opener against Alabama A&M, a void opened for Blackstock to fill along the defensive line.
The transition was as smooth as it can be less than a week before the season starts. Blackstock is trying to get up to speed as fast as he can. Pittman first mentioned the change on his weekly radio show, Sam Pittman Live, Wednesday.
"He’s only practiced three times over there," Pittman said. "We have this week to get him ready as well and I think he’ll be ready. He’s wanted to do it. He said, ‘Anything for the team.’"
Blackstock was listed on the depth chart behind Cam Ball as the second string defensive tackle ahead of the game Saturday.
Pittman admits that the move from offense to defense is a rare one and one that hasn't happened much in his many years of experience coaching offensive line. According to Pittman, more than team need, Blackstock's personality could be more suited for the defensive line.
"Very seldom," Pittman said about the move. "It happens, but very seldom do you take an offensive lineman and move him to defensive line. A lot of times you move defensive linemen to offensive line. I’ve had experience with that, but not a lot with moving an offensive lineman to defense. We felt because of his demeanor, and the way he likes to play that we thought that he could do a good job over there."
According to Pittman, the move went over well because of the way Blackstock is viewed by his teammates.
"We took him into the defensive meeting and they all clapped," Pittman said. "[They] were all excited that he was over there. That tells you that he’s a good teammate. It went really smooth."
Pittman reaffirmed that the move was more than just depth chart manipulation for someone who lost a camp battle. The Razorbacks are thin at defensive tackle and they hope to make the best out of their situation.
"Some of these younger guys are gonna have to step up along with Blackstock," Pittman said. "We don't need him on the depth chart. We need him in the game."
Arkansas and Alabama A&M kickoff 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.