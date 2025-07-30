Pittman has mastered art of unknown about Hogs ahead of season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is just two days away from reporting for the 2025 season.
There were significant changes made over the offseason, but that doesn't mean doubts about Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's team will go away anytime soon.
Fans didn't get to enjoy a view during spring ball as the Red-and-White scrimmage was cancelled because of severe weather. All Razorback fans have to go off of heading into training camp is what Pittman and his staff share, media reports and highlight videos on social media.
The only absolute about this team is quarterback Taylen Green returns, but pretty much everything else is in limbo. Which brings up the first question everyone wants to know about how good this offense really can be.
First string receivers?
Pittman didn't have much of an answer at SEC Media Days about which receivers he plans to trot out with the first unit during Friday's first practice.
While the lack of true playing experience is a tad worrisome considering where the Hogs were to start the 2024 season, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino isn't dealing with a room void of talent at the position either.
The way Pittman has done things in the past is to reward athletes who have been with the program a while before throwing others in the line of fire.
That gives the impression that guys like C.J. Brown and Monte Harrison will be given an opportunity to show off their development.
O'Mega Blake will probably be with the first string at some point after having a breakout season in Charlotte where he caught nine touchdowns and averaged 25 yards per reception. With seniority rules, it will be Saturday before any change up happens.
The slot position will be shared this season by UAB transfer Kam Shanks and Fresno State transfer Raylen Sharpe, but it seems like Sharpe would be the one to get the call first for his familiarity with the Petrino offense.
How big is this team?
In the words of Roy D. Mercer:
“How big a boys are they?”
Well, Pittman mentioned at media days that his team had gotten bigger this offseason. That doesn't always translate to being a good thing.
Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson went from dynamite duo to a couple of guys who were shells of themselves in 2023 by carrying too much weight. Production was slashed by more than half from the previous season as the Razorbacks faltered to 4-8.
"I think we've got a really good football team," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "We're a big team. If you look at us, we're not small in any area. We're a fast team. We have wonderful leadership."
Noticeable weight gains from last season include Green, who is up 11 pounds to 235, offensive lineman E'Marion Harris gained 13 pounds to 313, freshman defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn surpassed the 300 pound mark, gaining 17 pounds to 303.
Second-year linebacker Stephen Dix gained 12 pounds and is now at 242, while freshman Tavion Wallace joined the team in the spring at 215 pounds and is now up to 239.
Redshirt junior cornerback Jaheim Singletary gained 14 pounds and is now at 201 pounds, Eastern Michigian transfer defensive back Quentavius Scandrett gained nine pounds and is now at 210.
As for one of the more noticeable transformations, Shaq McRoy started his career at Oregon at a mere 365 pounds, but is down to 344 to begin fall practice with the Razorbacks.
Que the overreaction to trench play
Both the offensive and defensive lines always seem to be ahead of one another during fall camp.
In recent years, it's been the defensive line which has been the dominant force, and sums up the whole story about how bad Pittman's offensive line has performed under his watch.
Since 2020, Arkansas' offensive line has given up at least 30 sacks each season, with an abominable 47 given up in 2023. That in turn led former offensive line coach Cody Kennedy being encouraged to find another job, and Eric Mateos coming aboard where he immediately cut that number by 11.
The Razorbacks improved their offensive line statistically, especially toward the end of last season, giving up just five sacks during the final three games.
However, the reset button was hit after losing three starters in center Addison Nichols, right guard Joshua Braun and right tackle Patrick Kutas.
Left tackle Corey Robinson transferred in from Georgia Tech with 24 career starts which led to Fernando Carmona sliding over to left guard. UCF transfer Caden Kitler is expected to take over duties at center, while E'Marion Harris, Keyshawn Blackstock, Koby Branham and McRoy battle it out for the final two spots on the right side.
The defensive line is a bit in limbo after losing Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and Nico Davillier this offseason. Quincy Rhodes, Cam Ball and Ian Geffrard are names fans ought to be familiar with at this point with Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson also returning following their freshmen season.
With the offensive line having a combined 64 starts across the board, that should allow their group to thrive and set the tone at fall camp which will be a bit refreshing.
However, the expectation about how bad the defensive line is performing shouldn't surprise anyone either as there is always an overreaction to something in the trenches during fall camp.