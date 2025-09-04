Pittman just wants consistency as Razorbacks face Arkansas State at War Memorial
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has grown comfortable with routine.
As Arkansas prepares for Saturday’s first-ever meeting with Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium, the coach talked about consistency in preparation and discipline in execution during his final media availability in the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.
The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will kick off at 4 p.m. in Little Rock, with SEC Network+ carrying the broadcast.
It's the long-awaited first official clash between the state’s two FBS teams, but the fact it's only available via streaming tells you why the Hogs have avoided playing them for decades. There's no advantage.
Sticking to the same travel script
Pittman confirmed Arkansas will follow its usual road itinerary, avoiding stadium walk-throughs in favor of practice in Fayetteville. The team will bus to Little Rock Friday, hold its walk-through on campus, then return to Fayetteville immediately after the game.
“I like to be consistent with the kids regardless of where we travel to,” Pittman said. “We’re going to bus over and bus back, but we always have our walk-through here. We never go to anybody’s stadium before the game, so we will continue that.”
The decision reflects a broader trend in college football, where concerns about scouting or observation from stadium suites have led many teams to abandon on-site practices before game day.
Assessing Arkansas State’s growth
Arkansas State finished 8-5 last season under head coach Butch Jones. The Red Wolves showed competitiveness against elite programs, falling only 28-18 at Michigan before being routed 52-7 at Iowa State the following week.
“They played Michigan in a very, very close game last season, so we have high respect for their program and their coach,” Pittman said. “Looking forward to going over to Little Rock and playing the first game ever between Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas.”
While Arkansas State has yet to beat a Power Four opponent in Jones’ tenure, the Red Wolves enter Saturday’s game with renewed momentum after rolling up 492 yards in their opener against Southeast Missouri State.
Speed and versatility define Red Wolves’ offense
Quarterback Jaylen Raynor, now in his third season as starter, set the tone last week by completing 26 of 32 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 760 yards and eight scores over the last two years, making him a focal point of Pittman’s defensive planning.
“They have a lot of speed. Well-coached. Very concerning quarterback. A really good player,” Pittman said.
Raynor spread completions to nine receivers, including Corey Rucker, who caught a touchdown as part of his two-catch, 59-yard performance. Pittman acknowledged Rucker’s explosiveness but kept details of the defensive plan close. “We want to cover him,” Pittman said with a laugh. “I’m not going to go into how we’re going to do it.”
Arkansas State also leaned on a three-back rotation in Devin Spencer, Kenyon Clay and Ja’Quez Cross, each of whom topped 35 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. Spencer’s 43-yard first-half sprint highlighted their depth at the position.
“Running back, their skill is outstanding,” Pittman said. “Cross, Clay, Spencer, they’re all good running backs. So we have to make them throw the football. We have to stop the run and at that point we have to be sound in our coverage.”
Razorbacks want more from front seven
Arkansas will counter with a defense that drew Pittman’s criticism after a less-than-dominant effort last week. The linebackers remain a strength, but the defensive line struggled to generate disruption.
“We certainly were able to get their attention on Monday and Tuesday at practice,” Pittman said. “We have to stop the run. That would be quarterback driven, with Cross.”
New defensive coordinator Griff McCarley, promoted after serving as linebackers coach, brings familiarity with schemes used at Ole Miss. Pittman said Arkansas expects Arkansas State to show similar looks, including single-man blitzes and twisting fronts designed to collapse pockets.
“They’ve got a good, fast defense that’s very sound and they’ve done a wonderful job,” Pittman said of Arkansas State’s unit. “They didn’t have a lot of mistakes defensively, so that just means they’re well-coached.”
The stage in Little Rock
While the Razorbacks are favored, the magnitude of the moment isn’t lost on Pittman. For the first time, Arkansas and Arkansas State will share the field in a game that has been long debated by fans, officials and alumni across the state.
Kickoff at War Memorial Stadium signals more than just another non-conference matchup — it is a chance for Arkansas to assert its in-state dominance and for Arkansas State to measure its growth against the state’s flagship program.