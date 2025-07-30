Arkansas staff hoping Hogs can fix chronic issue in coming weeks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has never finished in the top half of the SEC in sacks allowed under coach Sam Pittman entering his sixth season.
In Pittman's five seasons with the Razorbacks, Arkansas' offensive line has allowed 35.6 sacks per season and has never had a season in whch the Hogs have allowed less than 30, even in the abbriviated 2020 season with just 10 games:
2020: 34 sacks allowed (3.4 per game, 13th)
2021: 30 (2.31, 8th)
2022: 31 (2.39, 11th)
2023: 47 (3.92, 13th)
2024: 36 (2.77 12th)*
*Texas finished 13th with 37 sacks allowed, but played three extra games with a run to the College Football playoff semifinals.
The fact seems rather unfathomable considering Pittman's credentials before taking over the head coaching job at Arkansas. He coached offensive line exclusively from 2000-19, most of which took place at the Power Five level prior to his time with the Razorbacks.
Sacks allowed is not the end-all be-all statistic to judge an offensive line, but it does point to a chronic problem that has plagued the program ever since the new coaching staff took over.
For all of Chad Morris' shortcomings as a head coach, Arkansas only allowed 19 sacks in 2019, fifth best in the SEC.
Thirteen of the 14 teams in the SEC prior to Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in 2024 have finished on the top half at least once since 2019. South Carolina is the only other team that holds the rather dubious distinction with Arkansas.
Pittman is counting on Year 6 of his tenure to bring better luck along the offensive line. Not only is 2025 the second year under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, but it will also be the second year with offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
There are also major personnel changes along the offensive line along with one key returner. Left guard Fernando Carmmona Jr. was one of 50 interior linemen named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.
Transfers Caden Kitler, Shaq McRoy and Corey Robinson figure to factor in on the starting five. Arkansas' biggest issue over the past few years is the lack of depth behind the starting five, leading to some rather unfruitful and interesting experiments, including moving Patrick Kutas to center for less than a game.
Pittman remains confident 2025 will bring something different, expressing confidence after the conclusion of spring practices that the Hogs are deeper than before.
"We definitely are [deeper]," Pittman said in April. "Once we hone in on these are our seven, eight guys, we'll even be better. We're a lot deeper there. We're a lot bigger, lot stronger, and we have more veteran guys who have played than what we have in the past."
Arkansas is now less than 48 hours from the start of the of fall camp when the battle for starting spots on the offensive line resumes. Arkansas will be less than a month away from the season opener when practices technically begin July 31.
Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30, inside Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.