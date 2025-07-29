Hogs' senior offensive lineman named to Outland Trophy watch list
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior left guard Fernando Carmona, Jr. received much deserved recognition Tuesday when he was listed on the Outland Trophy watch list.
Created in 1946 and named after John H. Outland, the Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in college football.
Carmona was an integral part of the Razorbacks’ offensive line in 2024, starting all 13 games at left tackle while helping Arkansas to a No. 10 finish in total offense, averaging 460 yards per game with a record of 7-6.
A Las Vegas, Nevada native, Carmona transferred to Arkansas after playing three seasons out west with San Jose State from 2021-2023. He was an integral part of the Razorbacks protection plan at left tackle, as the passing attack ranked No. 18 nationally averaging 275 yards per game.
As a whole unit, Arkansas compiled 5,973 total yards during the 2024 season, which was the fourth-most in a single-season in program history.
With Carmona protecting quarterback Taylen Green's blind side, Arkansas recorded two of its top 10 single-game total yardage outputs in program history in 2024 against UAPB and Mississppi State.
Carmona helped punish defenders in his way to a tune of 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) and did not allow a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State.
The Razorbacks also overwhelmed UAPB during the season opener against UAPB in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium by recording 687 yards of total offense in a 70-0 victory.
Carmona was one of just 10 offensive linemen from the SEC to be included on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list with over 40 other players represented.
The Football Writers Association of America is the group that votes on the winner of the Outland Trophy. Award semifinalists will be announced Nov. 19 at a reception in Omaha, Nebraska.
Finalists will be selected that night as well with the winner announced Nov. 25 on ESPN. Each finalist will be included on the FWAA's All-American Team.
The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, will select a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then submit an individual ballot before selecting the winner.
Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award as defensive ends and edge rushers are not eligible.
Carmona joins Green on preseason watch list, as the Razorbacks second year passer is on the Maxwell Award watchlist after recording over 3,700 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns in 2024.
Razorback players are set to report for fall camp on Thursday as Arkansas coach Sam Pittman along with strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders available for a press conference to open the season.
The team is set to practice early Friday morning followed by a press conference recap of practice with Pittman.
The Razorbacks will begin the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, playing host to FCS opponent Alabama A&M for a 3:15 p.m. kickoff which will air on SEC Network.