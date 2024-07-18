Pittman Touted As Great Recruiter, Coach by Former Recruit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Touted as an elite recruiter throughout his career at various stops, whether that be Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas or Georgia, the cold beer drinking Sam Pittman is loved by all.
Former 4-star offensive line recruit Cooper Mays was pursued by Pittman during his time at Georgia. He ultimately chose to commit and enroll at Tennessee in June 2019, but remains a huge fan of Arkansas' coach.
Mays remembered his recruitment well and recalled how authentic Pittman was to him throughout the process.
"Oh, he's just great, great communicator," Mays said. "You know, I could sit on the phone or sit down with Coach Pittman and talk for hours. So, just great recruiter and great guy. I love Coach Pittman!"
During Pittman's time as an assistant, he earned the title of 'O-line Guru' with so much recruiting and developmental success. At Georgia alone, he signed eight players who were ranked in the Top 60 of their respective class.
His highest rated signee was Jamaree Salyer, a massive road grader at guard in the 2018 class. As an assistant coach with the Razorbacks, Pittman signed 13 prospects rated 4-star or higher from 2013-16, something sorely missing from the program once he left for Georgia.
Donned in a suit and cowboy hat, Mays looks forward to greeting Pittman again when he returns to Fayetteville. His Volunteers last visited Razorback Stadium in 2020 during the pandemic when stadiums were limited to 20% occupancy.
"I love Coach Pittman," Mays said. "So excited to see him again, but should be a really good environment for us. It's been a while since I played there."
Arkansas won that game 24-23 with quarterback Feleipe Franks, receiver Treylon Burks and linebacker Grant Morgan leading the way. The victory brought the Razorbacks' conference and overall record to 3-3, their most wins in SEC play since 2016.
Four years later Mays and his Tennessee teammates will finally have the opportunity to experience Razorback Stadium full of fans and tradition. The Volunteers are Arkansas' SEC home opener Oct. 5 with kickoff set between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
