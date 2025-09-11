Pittman: Rushing, leadership key as Razorbacks get ready for Rebels in SEC opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stepped up to the mic for his weekly radio show, he wasn’t there to sugarcoat anything.
With a trip to No. 13/17 Ole Miss on deck for the Razorbacks’ opener in SEC play, Pittman kept it real. This game is going to be decided at the line of scrimmage.
"I think whoever runs the ball better is going to win," Pittman said. "That’s what it’s going to come down to."
While this match-up has often featured big plays and high-scoring offenses, Pittman is expecting something more old-school with a very physical game, where control at the line and toughness in the trenches make the difference.
Arkansas is off to a 2-0 start after easy wins over Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, but Pittman knows those games don’t measure up to what’s coming in Oxford. Ole Miss is also 2-0 and already owns a solid road win over Kentucky, earning them a spot in the AP Top 25.
Pittman hasn’t forgotten what happened the last year when they played in Fayetteville — a series record 63-31 blowout loss that still stings.
"You need a little pride and motivation from last year," he said. "There are guys on this team who remember that. But remembering doesn’t win games. Practice does."
Lately, Pittman’s tone has shifted. He’s gone from cautiously optimistic to fully confident. Asked whether his team is ready for this kind of test, he didn’t blink.
"We’ve got the talent to compete with anyone on our schedule," he said during the SEC coaches’ teleconference. "Whether we show that or not depends on how we prepare and how we play."
One area drawing the most scrutiny? Arkansas’s secondary. The Razorbacks gave up some big plays even against lesser competition, and Pittman knows Ole Miss brings a big jump in speed, talent, and complexity.
"We haven’t been tested like we’re about to be," Pittman said. "Saturday will tell us a lot — especially about how much man coverage we can hold up in."
While the team has focused on tightening its coverage techniques, Pittman made it clear that practice only goes so far — and that facing a fast-paced, creative offense like Ole Miss’s will show what they’re really made of.
He specifically pointed out the Rebels’ effective use of RPOs and play-action, which force defenses to stay disciplined.
"They do a great job disguising their intentions," Pittman said. "You can’t fall for everything you see."
There’s still some uncertainty at quarterback for Ole Miss. Starter Austin Simmons is nursing a lower-body injury, and back-up Trinidad Chambliss got extended snaps last week.
Pittman says Arkansas’s approach won’t change much, which probably shouldn't be surprising.
"Both guys are dual threats — they can run it and throw it," he said. "You still have to keep them contained, whether that means using a spy or something else."
Regardless of who’s under center, the core of Ole Miss’s offense stays the same. What matters more, Pittman noted, is whether Arkansas executes better on third downs and finishes drives — two areas that cost them badly last season.
Beyond the X’s and O’s, Pittman pointed to leadership as a critical factor this week. He said several players have stepped up vocally and emotionally, helping build accountability within the locker room.
"You can feel it," Pittman said. "There’s more communication, more encouragement. That’s how you become a winning team."
But as he admitted, Arkansas still has to prove that’s who they are.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, with the game airing on ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
This game is just the start of a rugged SEC schedule. That will have to wait a couple of weeks because after the Rebels, The Hogs will go to Memphis, then No. 8 Notre Dame comes to Fayetteville.
Pittman didn’t sugarcoat that either.
"We’ve got to show up ready,” he said. “There’s no easing into conference play."