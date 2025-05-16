Pittman's learned not to worry about what he can't control
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has likely witnessed more change in a half decade than in his entire 41-year coaching career.
Many coaches around the country have used the chaos of NIL, transfer portal and continual recruitment of the current roster as reason to get out of the profession.
While it may both Pittman a tad, he doesn't use it as a reason to make excuses if he loses one player or 40.
Actual rumors of players transferring have been around since the beginning of time and will continue until Kingdom come.
Transferring has taken over college athletics as it's no longer players wanting to move back closer to home or seeking more playing time, it's also which program can offer the most cash.
Players transferring out isn't all on coaches either as Arkansas was blindsided as anyone in 2021 when wide receiver Mike Woods entered the portal immediately after spring practice.
Instead of starring alongside Treylon Burks, he moved onto Oklahoma where he would go on to be drafted in the sixth round in 2022.
"Yeah, you know, normally not, because there's so many rumors about so many guys," Pittman said April 25. "Normally not, because sometimes you can make a mountain out of a molehill. Sometimes it's true. Sometimes guys change their mind and all that."
This type of activity has worsened over the past few years and culminated to embarrassing levels when Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the program over a NIL contractual dispute after leading his program to the College Football Playoffs.
That move resulted in his brother, Madden, to join him at UCLA after spending spring practice at Arkansas. While the move was obvious, it still captured national headlines of newspapers and websites across the country.
"What we found, pretty much, if a guy wants to go in the portal, he's going to go," Pittman said. "And, he already knows where he's going.
"He knows what he's going to make so at that point, you know, words, they don't come out green, and at that point, you probably lost them at that point. And so we're just trying to not make a mountain of a molehill."
Arkansas experienced a rather large exodus of players this offseason from stars contributors and those looking for more playing time.
Pittman knows players transferring is a moot point and made the decision to continue to coach and develop each individual player like normal.
"Coach the guys like we should coach them and be respectful and try to get them better," Pittman said. "And if it happens, it happens at that point.
"If you want them to stay, you certainly try to talk them out of it and talking to them about their position coach, what the scheme can do to develop them and all those type things, but if they've made up their mind to leave, they're gonna leave."
He was lucky enough to keep two of his highly regarded freshmen from last season who both entered the portal prior to the Razorbacks appearance in the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Both running back Braylen Russell and defensive back Selman Bridges are back and are expected to make an impact in 2025.
Some coaches won't think twice about allowing players who enter the transfer portal to withdraw and return to school.
Pittman's new policy is if a player goes about doing things the "right way" then they will be allowed to return.
"If they call me and they want to talk about it and we can agree on a number that was different than the one given, certainly, as long as they left the right way," Pittman said Dec. 12, 2024. "If they didn’t leave the right way, then no, we wouldn’t have that conversation.
"But if they left the right way, I want people that want to be here, I do. Listen, I understand the finances, and you would too if you knew exactly the difference of money that’s going on out there.
"How true it is, I don’t know. But as long as they did it the right way, absolutely, and they love the Hogs, that’s big to me."