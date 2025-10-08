Pittman will probably make up for cash lost in negotiated buyout after all
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Notre Dame just 10 days ago which led to the firing of sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
In what was a surprising Sunday twist, Pittman was issued his walking papers by athletics director Hunter Yurachek with a negotiated buyout that ended up around 62% down from 75% that he should've been dealt.
His restructured buyout showed he is at least a man of his word, showing how much he truly loved the program after faltering to a 32-34 overall record. While taking close to a $2 million cut, Pittman found a way to make that back up by listing his house for a crisp $4 million.
He purchased the home in Jan. 2020 for $2.5 million after it was put on the market following the firing of men's basketball coach Mike Anderson.
Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest growing regions in America and routinely ranks among the top places to live among towns in the SEC for its affordability, outdoor activities, job market and educational opportunities.
The population growth rate for Northwest Arkansas, or the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro, was the 22nd fastest in the United States, and the numeric growth was the 50th fastest in the nation. The growth rate was down from 18th in 2023 but up from 24th in the previous year. The numeric growth was down from 32nd in 2023 and 30th in the previous year.- Jeff Della Rosa, TB&P
Northwest Arkansas’ population rose by 2.3% to 605,615 in 2024 from 591,895 in 2023. The metro area added 13,720 people in 2024 and became the 96th most populous metro area in the United States, up two positions from 2023.
Due to Northwest Arkansas' rapid population growth in recent years, new residents have found it challenging finding a permanent home due to high and rising costs to build, while experiencing a shortage of affordable housing options and limited inventory.
The latter also brings hope that Pittman can get full or over market value for his home as he probably transitions to full blown retirement in spa city also known as Hot Springs.
Pittman brought quite a few great memories during his time as Razorbacks coach. From his first victory at Mississippi State in 2020, sawing the horns off Texas in 2021, beating the breaks off Ole Miss on senior night in 2022 and upsetting Tennessee for the school's first home victory or a top-five opponent in nearly 45 years, he reestablished pride in a football program that had fallen on hard times.
Aside from 19 one score losses, Pittman did enough for the Razrobacks brand to make it an attractive job once again. No longer should the job look like a career killer like some coaches and agents have made it out to be following the shortcomings of Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.
Some coaches are born with the it factor while some others crumble under the weight of immense stress an SEC job brings.
Luckily for Pittman, he didn't read all the social media chatter, endless hot seat boards that listed his name but did chuckle about endless stats he had no answer for.
As the Arkansas coach, Pittman was always himself as someone unbothered by anything negative but also truthful and blunt as could be even to a fault.
He left the Razorbacks better than he found it and that's all any fan, booster or even Yurachek could ask for after taking a chance on a successful position coach getting his first Power Four head coaching gig