Portal Tour Moves Fast for Tommy Kinsler IV as Arkansas Stays in Mix

The transfer portal doesn’t believe in recovery days anymore.

One minute you’re playing in a national title game, the next, you’re packing a bag, calling your uncle, and mapping out a road trip through the SEC.

That’s where former Miami offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV finds himself this week, moving fast and heavy, just like a 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman tends to do.

A day after entering the portal, Kinsler was already on campus at Auburn with more visits lined up elsewhere according to a report by Brian Dohn at 247Sports.

The rush isn’t surprising. Big offensive linemen with flexibility, eligibility, and recent championship reps don’t sit around long.

Several SEC programs want a look, and Arkansas is among them.

“Ole Miss [Friday],” said his agent and uncle, Latish Kinsler. “Then James Madison or Arkansas.”

That’s how quickly this thing is moving. Not weeks. Not months. Days.

Kinsler can play guard or tackle, which already puts him in a different tax bracket in the portal world. At Miami, he spent most of his time as a back-up behind former five-star Francis Mauigoa.

There was a path to a starting job next season, but the portal has a way of changing plans, especially when two years of eligibility are still sitting there unused.

Auburn wasted no time once Kinsler entered his name.

The Tigers hired Alex Golesh last month and moved fast to get Kinsler on campus Thursday. Auburn has already brought in nine transfer offensive linemen, even after losing seven to the portal.

That’s not subtle roster management. That’s restocking the shelves before the doors even open.

Ole Miss is next on the itinerary. The Rebels promoted Pete Golding to head coach after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, and the roster math has been loud.

Ole Miss has already added 27 transfers while losing 21 players to the portal. Three of those incoming transfers are offensive linemen. Five offensive linemen left.

That’s not balance. That’s a neon sign that says more help is welcome.

Arkansas is very much in that same conversation. Ryan Silverfield didn’t tip-toe into Fayetteville. He sprinted.

The Razorbacks brought in 40 transfers during the offseason and watched 39 players leave. Six offensive linemen arrived. Six offensive linemen departed.

That’s about as clean a reset as you’ll see without tearing the whole thing down to the studs. The Hogs need bodies up front, competition up front, and flexibility up front. Kinsler checks all three boxes.

James Madison is also involved, and it’s not hard to see why. The Dukes lost coach Bob Chesney to UCLA and turned around to hire Billy Napier last month.

Coaching changes tend to open doors, especially for players looking for opportunity and stability in the same sentence.

Every school courting Kinsler changed coaches this offseason. That’s not coincidence. That’s the portal ecosystem doing what it does best.

Kinsler doesn’t arrive with a starting job guaranteed anywhere. He arrives with size, versatility, and experience in a high-pressure environment.

For programs juggling new staffs, new systems, and new rosters, that kind of profile carries weight. Arkansas doesn’t need a headline grabber here.

The Razorbacks need another big body in the room who can play more than one spot and survive SEC Saturdays. Silverfield has shown he’s comfortable building depth through volume, and Kinsler fits right into that approach.

The timeline is tight. Auburn already got its visit. Ole Miss is next.

Arkansas and James Madison are fighting for the third slot.

Decisions like this used to take months. Now they take a long weekend and a decent hotel.

That’s just how it works now.

