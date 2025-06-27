Position Analysis: Hogs quarterback room boasts bright future
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not July yet but the dog days of summer have already arrived in Arkansas and don't appear to be going away anytime soon.
The Razorbacks will go into summer activities such as SEC Media Days and fall practice without a question who its fearless leader will be.
Redshirt senior quarterback Taylen Green returns after a solid first year with the Hogs as he completed 60% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 602 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Green has an opportunity to blossom into a superstar for the Razorbacks under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who has spent decades of his career as a quarterback whisperer.
Petrino's impact on Green's development will be on full display this fall as most pundits rank him among the top half of the SEC for quarterbacks.
Green showed confidence this spring, speaking well of what his coach is teaching him this offseason and how to better operate the Arkansas offense.
"I would say my confidence level is higher because it's my second year in the offense," Green said during spring drills. "Just where I was last year, my eyes were like, 'Oh,' with the offense and getting on the same page with Petrino, and the different plays in the run game and different responsibilities I had to do."
He battled a knee injury during the final two months of the regular season after he was submarined by Tennessee defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott on Oct. 5.
After a MVP level performance in a victory over Texas Tech at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Green is prepared to lead the Razorbacks out of its 6-6 regular season funk in recent years.
There is a strong chance Green can post numbers at a higher rate given who he faces through the first four weeks of the season.
Arkansas' week one opponent, FCS member Alabama A&M, fielded one of the worst pass defenses in the country at any level last season, which could translate to another blowout victory in a season opener.
While Arkansas State likely walks into War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in search of an upset, Green's ability as a dynamic quarterback will overwhelm a Red Wolves defense that allowed 468 yards per game last season.
Ole Miss will be tasked to restock a defense that lost several key contributors off a unit that allowed just 14.4 points per game, good for No. 2 among FBS teams last season.
Then, a sketchy road trip to Memphis is in store as the Razorbacks best not overlook them for Notre Dame the following week.
The Tigers posted respectable numbers defensively in the American Athletic Conference, allowing just 369 yards per game (No. 5 AAC) and 23.8 points (No. 4 AAC).
Behind Green sits former 2024 top 15 passer KJ Jackson who spent last season at third string behind Malachi Singleton.
There's not a lot to know about Jackson as he spent most of last season on the bench
He got the opportunity to lead a drive during the latter moments of Arkansas' 77-0 victory in the season opener over UAPB, completing 4-of-4 passes for 59 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound passer signed as a 4-star prospect after an electric career in the high school ranks with 130 career touchdown passes, good for third all-time in Alabama High School Athletic Association history.
Florida State transfer quarterback Trever Jackson is another dual threat quarterback that hasn't seen the field much in his career.
The 6-foot-3, 187 pound quarterback completed just one pass in his career against Charleston Southern.
He is another former 4-star prospect who passes the eye test and has an opportunity to develop in a sophisticated offensive scheme.
"Bobby’s a great teacher," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said in April. "Trever is a smart guy, so I think that part of it will catch up fast. He’s very talented. There are challenges and more than anything, it’s learning the playbook, whether it be any position, learning your coach, how he coaches you and learning where the business building is and where my apartment is."
The NCAA granted coaches a bit more leniency on how much access they have with players which certainly helps transfers and summer enrollees become more acclimated with their new team.
"There’s a lot of things, but after about the first two weeks, then you kind of get settled in. We can do so much more now than we ever could in a summer legally, and I think it allows our guys that we get in June to have an opportunity to play for us because of the rule change."
Jackson has plenty of raw attributes about his game that can make him a viable option for Arkansas to utilize once Green exhausts his eligibility.
At Jones High School in Winter Garden, Florida, Jackson combined for 3,636 yards of total offense 39 touchdowns during his final two seasons, including a handful of 100-yard rushing performances.
"Petrino and I sat in there and we watched [Trever Jackson's film] together," Pittman said. "If Bobby Petrino wants a guy, and especially at the position that he coaches, it's pretty much, that's what you should do."
"He certainly knows a lot more about quarterback than I do. I trust Bobby and what [he determined], but I evaluated him as well. He’s got a quick release, a strong arm, he’s very, very good looking guy, great family. I think he'll fit in well with the team, and I think he's exactly what we're looking for."
Unless there's an emergency situation that comes Arkansas' way, true freshman Grayson Wilson will get the opportunity to redshirt and absorb all the information he can from veterans ahead of him.
The 6-foot-3, 211 pound passer from North Little Rock was Arkansas' first commitment of the 2025 class and handled his recruitment with class even through an offensive coordinator carousel.
Pittman referred to Wilson as a hard worker an an early enrollee, describing him as knowledgeable.
"Grayson is getting some reps in there," Pittman said when spring practice started in March. "Grayson’s actually improving, as well. But I like him. He’s talented. He’s what we thought we’d get when we signed him.
Projected QB Depth Chart
1. Taylen Green
2. KJ Jackson
3. Trever Jackson
4. Grayson Wilson