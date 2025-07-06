Position Analysis: Linebacker not something Williams worried about
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's one position Arkansas will not have to worry about over the next few years is depth at linebacker.
This year's group is spearheaded by former 5-star Xavian Sorey, who led the Razorbacks with 99 tackles last season.
Sorey has the confidence from not only coaches but his Arkansas teammates as a guy who is willing to put it all on the line with each snap.
"I love Sorey," Worth said. "That's my brother, literally on and off the field. I don't take him for granted at all in the defense. I could tell you for sure the defense doesn't take him for granted.
"He's just, everybody's not a loud spoken person. He's just, like, more of a laid back person. But I promise he's going to get that job done every single time on and off the field."
The 6-foot-3, 231 versatile defender can play multiple positions on the front seven and has underrated pass rushing skills after posting just two sacks last season.
After starting all 13 games last season, there will be ways to improve each year and that's no different for someone like Sorey, who defensive coordinator Travis Williams says absorbs everything.
"Man, [Sorey's] just understanding the scheme. It's just his knowledge of knowing what we're doing and what we're trying to do," Williams said during spring practice. "He's asking questions, and not only is he asking questions, he's actually helping the younger players on the scheme that we have, which is always good."
Not only is Sorey's consistency with learning Arkansas scheme playing a major role in his development on the field, it also benefits him as he prepares for his professional career.
"We have that conversation a lot, I just tell him, this time next year, you're going to be in these [NFL Combine] rooms and these general managers and coaches are going to be asking you these questions," Williams said. "So let's draw it up. Let's talk through it. And he's become just a student of the game."
The Razorbacks will depend on Sorey each day to lead the defense, but he shows immense confidence in the linebacker group as a whole due to their experience.
"[Our experience] is very valuable," Sorey said. "Me, Stephen Dix, Bradley Shaw, Wyatt Simmons, those guys, they were all here last year. Then, we got freshmen that came in, too. Our room, we're gonna be good. We got Coach T-Will leading it."
Dix arrived at Arkansas as a spring transfer portal addition last offseason after an injury riddled start to his career at Florida State. After a fresh start at Marshall during the 2023 season, he signed with Arkansas for the 2024 season, positing a career-high 72 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
"Any time I put up better numbers than the year I did before is really good, but to see that I did it at a higher level, obviously the SEC's the best conference, in my opinion, in college football," Dix said. "It really shows the growth that I've had. I'm just looking to expand more to just get better at the little things."
Like Sorey, Dix brings tons of experience to the table during his five year career. He wants to be as good of a linebacker he can possibly be to master the linebacker position in his final year at Arkansas.
"I have a lot of experience, kind of lock in on those intricate details that I may think are like pretty simple but just mastering it, doing it until I just can't get it wrong," Dix said. "I think that's really the main thing for me, just trying to be as consistent as I can and get better in any way I can possibly."
Sophomore Bradley Shaw will have an opportunity to make some noise as the Razorbacks third linebacker in the rotation.
As Williams shifts away from a four down front with less Cover Zero action, he will still bring pressure with Shaw as a versatile edge rusher.
"If we end up playing a lot of three-down front, I think [Bradley Shaw], if [we] decide, is our fourth defensive lineman," Arkansas coach Sam PIttman said April 15. "He is a really good player that can run, so he’ll play a ton of football for us.
"How much will depend, really on where we feel about are we going to be in that odd front with a big standing on the outside, or are we going to be in that odd front with Bradley Shaw playing that edge."
While he contributed mostly to special teams, Shaw still recorded 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in 12 appearances.
One unknown at the position is UCF transfer Andrew Harris, the former 4-star with typical size Williams targets in recruiting.
The 6-foot-3, 223 pound athlete played in 14 games over the past two seasons, recording 14 tackles and one tackle for loss.
As a recruit in UCF's 2023 class, Harris signed as the No. 6 highest ranked player in program history at No. 280 overall, No. 24 among linebackers and No. 52 in the state of Flordia.
Harris previously had a relationship with Williams when he served as defensive coordinator at UCF under former coach Gus Malzahn. That bond remained strong and led him to finally play for the coach who believed in him first.
The cornerstone of Arkansas' 2025 class is Tavion Wallace, who is expected to contribute early on in his college career.
At the time of his commitment to the Razorbacks, Wallace was the No. 39 overall prospect in the nation by 247sports. His pledge stirred up the emotions inside the football facility, including a viral post from his then future defensive coordinator on X.
During the spring, Wallace participated mostly on second team but was doing "really good stuff" as an early enrollee.
"It’s good to see [freshmen] out there learning the system and seeing them move around," WIlliams said. "[Wallace] looks like an SEC linebacker. He’s got the size and the length that you’re looking for and he’s a very smart kid, great kid, off the field as well."
Linebacker Analysis
This will be one of, if not, the Razorbacks deepest position group going into fall practice.
There were some notable spring additions in Phillip Lee (Troy) and Trent Whalen (Kent State) this offseason which gives the room plenty of depth in case of emergency.
Arkansas only lost one key linebacker this offseason when Brad Spence opted to return home, signing with Texas out of the transfer portal following the 2024 season.
While Spence was quite productive as a steal of a 3-star in the 2023 class, it frees up room for Shaw to develop and play significant snaps as a sophomore instead.
Razorbacks Linebacker Depth
1. Xavian Sorey
2. Stephen Dix
3. Brad Shaw
4. Phillip Lee
5. Tavion Wallace
6. Wyatt Simmons
7. Trent Whalen
8. Justin Logan
9. JJ Shelton