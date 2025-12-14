Who's is coming, going on latest Arkansas Razorbacks roster tracker

Arkansas' first roster under new coach Ryan Silverfield is beginning to take place with roughly 24 scholarship players "all in" moving forward.

The streak of good news continued on Saturday when freshman tight end Gavin Garretson announced his decision to return for his second season with the team. He made appearances in three games but didn't record any notable statistics.

Garretson was a consensus 3-star prospect out of Chico, California in the 2025 recruitng class. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from schools such as Cal, San Diego State, New Mexico State and many others.

His decision to return for his redshirt freshman season probably hinged on tight end coach Morgan Turner returning for his third season with the program.

Turner is the only on-field assistant to be retained by Silverfield, while defensive back coach Deron Wilson returns after one season at Florida under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

SIlverfield's catchphrase is about starting off on the right foot to chase not just wins but championships for a program starved of success for two decades.

“I told the team when I met with them this Sunday that we will have to earn everything we get,” Silverfield said. “Every win, every championship, every ounce of respect. We will have to earn it. Nothing is going to be given to us here.”

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

Arkansas Razorbacks departures

DB Keshawn Davila

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Keshawn Davila during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

OL Shaq McRoy

The Razorbacks missed out on the former top-100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

With left tackle Corey Robinson probably headed to the NFL, it would've made sense for McRoy to stay given one of the edge positions would be available.

LB Tavion Wallace

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavion Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

As the season wound down, it seemed like Wallace would've seen more playing time but the reps went to Wyatt Simmons and Jayden Shelton, respectively. While his departure will certainly hurt depth at the position, it's too soon in his college career to declare whether he will make an impact elsewhere.

It's worth noting that Florida State was in hot pursuit of Wallace's services, and with Seminoles' defensive coordinator Tony White returning next season it makes sense he might be on their radar out f the portal.

Outgoing Transfers New School Eligibility Remaining DB Keshawn Davila Two years OL Shaq McRoy Three years LB Tavion Wallace Four years

