Position Analysis: Receivers big question mark for Hogs offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much like running backs, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman can expect to be asked plenty at SEC Media Days about his depth at wide receiver.
The Razorbacks have zero returners with any extensive experience like Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa or Isaiah Sategna and only 6% of its production in the passing game back.
Arkansas' coaching staff brought in several role players with hope they can become the go-to guy for quarterback Taylen Green.
Who's the stud?
Charlotte transfer O'Mega Blake might have began his career at South Carolina catching passes from Spencer Rattler but was never able to break into the main rotation.
He caught averaged an impressive 25 yards per catch with 795 yards and nine touchdowns which led the 49ers offense after a slow start.
Blake recorded three 100-yard games with at least 46 yards in seven of Charlotte's final eight games.
Like many transfers, it takes time for them to become acclimated with new surroundings which is something Pittman understood.
Sometimes we forget that when we played or when these guys play, that there's always a learning curve, not necessarily an athletic curve," Pittman said of transfers such as Blake. "It's a learning and at times you'll see [Blake] play a little slower than what, let's say a one-on-one. Because he's always looked really good in one-on-one."
Another transfer receiver coaches will lean on throughout the early part of the season is Ismael Cisse, who played for Stanford the past three seasons.
Last season, Cisse appeared to be on the verge of breaking out as one of the Cardinal's top receiving targets with 24 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
Pittman believes in Cisse's abilities as someone who can be a big part of Arkansas' offense this fall.
"Well, [Cisse's] got to be a big part of our offense," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said during spring practice. "I think he's earned that in a way that he's practiced to this point.
"And he's a mature guy that goes about his business, doesn't say a whole lot, but he's a big, physical guy. Not necessarily, he's not overly tall, you know, he is not 6-foot-5, but he's big. He is physical and he can catch the ball really well. So I see him being a big part of our offense."
The Razorbacks offense was among the best in the nation in total yardage at 456 yards per game (No. 10 FBS), 31 points per game (No. 43 FBS) and its passing game averaged 275 yards per game (No. 18 FBS).
It's going to be extremely tough for Green to earn a rapport with each of his new receivers, but he's done it before. Just last season, he was considered a plug-and-play guy for Petrino's offense as he recorded career highs in passing and rushing yardage while scoring 23 touchdowns.
Who can surprise?
It's hard to overlook exactly the type of athlete the Razorbacks signed when Kam Shanks arrived in Fayetteville.
The first team All-American kick returner ed the nation in punt return yardage (329), return average (20.6) and scored two touchdowns.
"Also like our little punt returner in there," Petrino said of Shanks. "He's explosive. He's going to make plays for us whether we throw it to him, hand it off to him or screen with him. We got to get the ball in his hands because he's such a great runner doing it."
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound receiver proved to be a steady threat in UAB's passing game, leading all receivers with 62 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
Wideout Analysis
This is the perfect schedule to begin a season for a rebuilt group of receivers as Arkansas will host Alabama A&M in Fayetteville followed by a game against Arkansas State for the very first time.
What should worry fans is there are hardly any receivers who are proven options in the SEC and that must be taken into consideration.
Defensive backs are bigger, linebackers are faster and defensive ends can chase down anyone these days.
It's hard to be optimistic when a team completely overhauls a position group but Petrino and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch had no choice but do so with hope that the offense can capitalize on its explosive nature in 2024.
Arkansas finished with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 2 in the SEC, No. 3 nationally but there is some sort of promise things can continue in a positive direction next season.
Arkansas Razorbacks Wide Receiver Depth
Raylen Sharpe, Redshirt Senior*
O'Mega Blake, Redshirt Senior*
Andy Jean, Redshirt Sophomore*
Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Sophomore*
Kam Shanks, Redshirt Sophomore*
Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore*
CJ Brown, Sophomore
Monte Harris, Sophomore
Courtney Crutchfield, Redshirt Freshman*
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Ja'Kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman
* = transferred in during offseason