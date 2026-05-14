Four Arkansas Razorbacks Who Need Breakout Seasons in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield enters his first season with the Razorbacks with a roster full of questions.

But that's life in college sports these days anyway for every new coach.

The Razorbacks are still sorting through new faces, portal additions and young players trying to carve out roles before fall camp. But if Arkansas is going to surprise people in Year One, it will need more than the obvious names to carry weight.

That puts several returning players in position to break out in a big way this fall.

Whether it's a quarterback with a chance to take ownership of the offense or young defensive pieces trying to force their way into the rotation, the Razorbacks have several personnel options in place to potentially raise program's trajectory and ceiling in 2026.

KJ Jackson, Quarterback

The redshirt sophomore quarterback is the most likely returning player from last season to breakout since he'll likely have the ball in his hands at all times as the Razorbacks' starter.

Jackson's decision-making was on display late in the season in extensive action at Texas and in his start against Missouri in the season finale. He completed over 61% of his passes with 493 total yards of offense, five touchdowns and only one interception.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Jackson has the skill type to run a similar scheme to what Memphis utilized last season, and possesses an exceptional football IQ for someone at his stage. He rarely forces plays with his arm, but does have enough zip on his passes to fit in tight windows.

What won't show up in practice oftentimes is his determination to make it into the endzone in live action. There were several plays he made against the Longhorns last season where it seemed like their defense had him dead to rights, but one step up in the pocket allowed him to escape and make plays to extend drives.

If he can carry that same level of confidence over to the fall, then Arkansas is capable of making some noise at least offensively.

Braylen Russell, Running Back

A former in-state 4-star running back, Russell came to Arkansas with all the hype and that was certainly the case for most of his freshman year.

He was expected to breakout as a sophomore, but injuries plagued what could have been a promising year.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Over his first two years at Arkansas, Russell has played north of 250 pounds, but he has trimmed his body significantly since coach Ryan Silverfield arrived at the end of November. He still considers himself a bigger back, but his ability to make plays in the running game and out of the backfield is more likely at 227 pounds.

“I’m a good 227,” Russell said about his body transformation earlier this spring. “Waking up every day and keeping the same routine. Really, I just had to look at myself and where I wanted to be a year from now.

"I wanted to say that I’m a better person, that I look better, feel better. I feel like I can say that now.”

Wyatt Simmons, Linebacker

The Razorbacks are going to have plenty of tweener type of athletes at each level. There are guys who can play off the edge as a defensive end or pass rushing linebacker.

Then, there are those linebackers who can play linebacker, safety or even nickel.

But Simmons is a throwback, hard hitting linebacker who was nationally regarded out of high school with offers from Clemson, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, USC and others.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at a spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

He saw action in all 12 games last season, but played an extensive role down the stretch after Bobby Petrino took over as interim coach. Simmons made 17 tackles while blocking one punt in 2025

While he may not be performing at starter level yet going into his red-shirt sophomore year, Simmons has a chance to factor in the rotation because of his work ethic alone.

"[Simmons] is a great kid," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said during spring practice. "Tremendous work ethic. Great guy. Great effort every day, [goes] 100 miles an hour. Wants to do everything he can to please you. If there's anything he lacks right now it's the experience of being there, being in the fire.

"But he's got a tremendous motor and the speed he plays the game at, I love it."

Caleb Bell, Defensive Line

Former defensive line coach Deke Adams specialized in the recruiting department, and didn't leave the cupboard empty when it comes to talent left over for Silverfield and Roberts.

Bell enters his red-shirt freshman season noticeably bigger at 6-foot-3, 283 pounds and has the chance to step up in a rather young position group.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

He chose the Razorbacks over the likes of Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, SMU and many others. As a senior at Milton (Ga.) High School, Bell enjoyed an electric season finishing with 71 tackles,19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery in 2024.

He ran with the third unit for much of spring practice, but with an NFL pedigree plus a high motor that should only help him make a leap in his second season with the Razorbacks.

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