Predicting who Hogs will land at coach, plus nine other teams
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Before the season ends, there will be a lot more coaching jobs open up that are going to affect the Razorbacks' ability to hire their next head coach.
Most of them are already visible for Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek to anticipate who might be going there and which boosters are attempting to throw big money and favorable contract details at his top candidates.
James Franklin, Virginia Tech
Franklin has made it clear he doesn't want to be at another huge, high profile job any time soon. He wants to be somewhere that cares about football, but is OK with eight or nine wins most seasons with pops into the playoffs here and there.
Virginia Tech fits the bill perfectly. It's a school that out-recruits the name on its jersey, has an amazing fan experience each week and can win the ACC at least once every four years with the right leader.
That's the perfect environment for Franklin. Plus, it's not in the SEC or Big Ten, so the path to the playoffs is much easier.
Eli Drinkwitz, Florida
Drinkwitz has maxed out at Missouri. Despite huge financial backing by those with ties to a known, yet officially undisclosed retailer, the road can only go so far in Columbia.
He's proven he is a quality coach, no matter how annoying some in the SEC find him at times. Florida needs a winner and Drinkwitz is exactly that.
He can do a lot with the money and tradition down in Gainesville. Since Kiffin's not going anywhere, it's the No. 2 choice that ends up leading the Gators finally back to college football royalty.
Joey McGuire, Texas
This one is a little less likely than it was three days ago. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gave every indication he was tired of being forced to ride the Arch Manning train, and let his people slip out the word he has an interest in going to the NFL.
Then Manning did something totally unexpected. He looked like he can at least be an average quarterback in a huge 34-31 upset of No. 9 Vanderbilt down in Austin.
While that and the name on the front of the jersey is enough to possibly squeeze Texas eventually into the College Football Playoffs, it remains to be seen as to whether it's enough to keep Sarkisian.
In the event Sark takes off for the Tennessee Titans, Texas Tech's Joey McGuire is the premium choice to head up the Longhorns. He is a legend with high school coaches in the state and can win at a high level with the right resources.
If nothing else, Texas boosters will see it as a challenge to outbid the newly arrived big money in Lubbock simply to prove a point as to who truly has the deep pockets in the Lone Star State.
Ryan Silverfield, Missouri
With Drinkwitz gone and facilities being upgraded all over campus, including the football stadium, Missouri finds itself in much better footing to land the coach of its choice this time around. In this case, it will be the potentially playoff bound Silverfield at Memphis.
He already meets once criteria — beating Arkansas in embarassing, program shaking fashion. With a great deal of money backing the program, the Tigers outbid a few teams and land their next coach.
Jerry Mack, Kentucky
Money is a big reason Mark Stoops hasn't been canned yet in Lexington, but eventually the losing will overcome the pocketbooks. That means the Wildcats will need to find a proven winner on a budget.
Kennesaw State's Jerry Mack fits the bill perfectly. He has done the unthinkable in leading Kennesaw State to a bowl game while also having them still fighting for the Group of Five playoff spot as the presumptive Conference USA champion.
His NFL experience will also be a draw for Kentucky fans. If so, SEC fans had better get ready for a high flying offense that hasn't been seen in the Bluegrass State since the winning days of the 1990s.
Collin Klein, Oklahoma State
With Mike Gundy gone, things must feel weird over in Stillwater. The Cowboys aren't the most attractive job, but they are a highly attractive situation.
See, they are in the Big 12 with at least a little money in the NIL budget. That's all it takes to win the conference and claim a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It's the perfect spot for an up and coming coordinator to land in the midst of all these job openings. That's why Klein, who has coached and recruited from Kansas and Texas will be a good fit.
He's firmly planted right in the middle of the two recruiting grounds he knows best in a town that literally wouldn't exist if it weren't for the university. Plus, there is a ton of patience and the potential for stability for over a decade if Klein can get things rolling.
Eric Morris, Texas Tech
Morris was on a bullet train to Arkansas until an unexpected opening at Texas popped up with Steve Sarkisian bolting for the NFL to avoid the headache of having to deal with political pressure to start Arch Manning in Austin next season.
He's a Mike Leach disciple who has married the air raid offense to a strong running game, making it possibly even more unstoppable than before. Plus, he is known as a tremendous quarterbacks coach, which is backed by his Who's Who list of elite QBs he has coached, plus the fact he is in the running for a college football playoff spot at North Texas with a quarterback who didn't even start a game in high school.
If Sarkisian decides to stick it out in Texas Tech, then there is a good chance he lands at Arkansas, but for right now, we're working with the idea the Longhorn's coach is headed to the NFL until proven otherwise.
Dan Mullen, Auburn
The Tigers kind of stumble into a quality coach for the first time since Gus Malzahn stalked the sidelines and the nightmares of Nick Saban.
Mullen road the coattails of Barry Odom at at UNLV and kept the momentum going. He has been wildly successful in the SEC, averaging nine wins at Mississippi State across nearly a decade, including an improbable 10-win season and back-to-back double digit win seasons at Florida.
The Tigers may finally see sustained success as a program provided the boosters can stay in their lanes for once.
Jeff Sumrall, LSU
This quickly became the least desirable job in all of college athletics in terms of chatter among college coaches and agents. Sumrall is the best of what's left and that's pretty much because he's already in Lousiana dealing with this wacky, power hungry governor overstepping his bounds despite being at a private school.
If the Tigers can't get Sumrall, it's a massive drop off afterward. We're talking Ed Orgeron or Mike Gundy level drop off at LSU.
Alex Golesh, Arkansas
Auburn choosing to go with a more SEC experienced Dan Mullen, the Razorbacks settle on South Florida head football coach Alex Golesh.
Golesh has multiple direct and indirect ties to Arkansas. His wife is from Greenwood and the Hogs have had huge success with former Bulldogs on the team roster.
It may rattle Hogs fans a little having a native Russian heading the program, but it's been a long time since Golesh lived in Moscow. His success at South Florida may not be enough to convince Arkansans he's the man for the job, but his time as offensive coordinator at Tennessee should be.
During the 2021 season, Golesh and his Volunteers offense, with Hendon Hooker at the helm for most of the year, destroyed eight team single-season records, including points (511), total offensive yards (6,174), touchdowns (67), point after touchdowns made (67), total first downs (316), rushing first downs (164), fewest interceptions thrown (3) and passing efficiency (167.10).