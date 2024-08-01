PREDICTION: Where Will Oklahoma’s Best 2026 Prospect Land?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Durant, Okla., defensive end Colton Yarbrough, fresh off a visit to Arkansas last week, narrowed his list of schools to five Monday afternoon. He is now planning to announce his commitment Saturday, according to his X account.
The 4-star edge rusher will decide between Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Colorado and LSU. After Yarbrough’s Arkansas visit, he met with Hogs on Sports Illustrated to share his thoughts on the Razorbacks.
"It was great, was my fourth or fifth visit there," Yarbrough said. "I really like the consistency of [Arkansas'] recruiting of me. They’ve shown me the love."
Defensive line coach Deke Adams’ history as a good recruiter is beginning to reap major benefits over the past few classes. Arkansas signed two 4-stars in 2024 with Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson. Junior transfer Danny Saili and senior Anton Juncaj are expected to make an impact in the first seasons.
Mississippi 4-star Reginald Vaughn accelerated the Razorbacks recruiting momentum last weekend. Near 4-star Caleb Bell was another quality pull from Georgia.
A major reason Yarbrough is high on Arkansas is due to the emergence of senior Landon Jackson. His development and trajectory as a NFL prospect at Arkansas gives the rising senior optimism he can be developed in a similar way.
"I really like how [Arkansas] has developed Landon Jackson," Yarbrough said. "That’s been big in how I see them and they see me as that same type of player."
Arkansas hosted nearly two dozen 2026 prospects with multiple 4-star’s in attendance at the Hog Wild Hangout. Gaining a commitment from Yarbrough would give Arkansas quite a bit of energy as the staff ventures into a critical 2024 season.
PREDICTION: Arkansas Razorbacks
