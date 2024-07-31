Hogs Hoping Speed, Measurables Count for Wins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every year we hear the same old swan song. Everyone got faster and stronger in the offseason and is ready to take over the world.
Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders had the numbers to back it up. The depth of speed on this team is better than ever.
"68 percent [40 out of 59 tracked players] of our team can run 20 [miles an hour] or faster," Sowders said. "That's close to 70, so three-quarters of the team. That's doing something."
Sowders knows his stuff, although his favorable rounding turning two-thirds of the team being able to run quickly into three-fourths is interesting. It's clear that the Razorbacks possess speed.
The Razorbacks already had that though. Isaiah Sategna ran track in high school and originally planned on competing in track for the Hogs as well.
Jordan Anthony, a fellow receiver, transferred from Texas A&M and will attempt to pull of an impressive double. However, Sategna was limited to just 129 receiving yards.
Anthony has receiving yards in just one college game. Sowders seems to know the importance of turning flashy measurables into wins.
"All this [information] is good and great," Sowders said. "Information's awesome, but we've got to roll out and play some ball."
Sowders also looks beyond the measurables for off-the-field traits to determine how well his team is doing.
"We got guys that are getting engaged," Sowders said. "[We have] guys that are getting married, guys that are going to church, guys getting baptized, guys leading Bible studies. That's the measure of the program I want to be known by."
The Razorbacks start their first of 15 fall practices tomorrow with the season officially less than a month away.
