Punter a Question Mark For Lunsford, Razorbacks Ahead of 2026 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are a lot of unknowns for Arkansas going into the 2026 college football season, but its punting game may be at the top of the list.

With Connor Smith out for the season and freshman Gavin Rush seemingly prepared to step into the starting role — though like with Arkansas' quarterback battle, you can't pencil him into the No. 1 slot on the depth chart yet — youth and inexperience is at the forefront of Arkansas' punting unit with less than a month remaining until Arkansas' season opener against North Alabama on Sept. 5.

"That's the place where we got to continue to grow," special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford said Friday. "Just like I just talked about, the experience at kicker, we're not as experienced at punter.

"We got Gavin Rush, who who was a redshirt freshman last year, hasn't had any college experience. We got Jesse [Ehrlich] that we got from Cal-Poly [who] has game experience and played a lot of college football, but hasn't at the SEC level."

"That's something that we want to take into account as we're evaluating and going through training camp. We believe in Gavin Rush. We think Gavin Rush can be good in this league. We think he can be one of the top SEC punters, for sure. But with Jesse's experience and being able to bring him in, that's not only allowed Gavin to get better, but has also given Jesse an opportunity. I think we got a really good competition battle going on with those two."

Rush, who redshirted at UA last year, returned to Arkansas for his freshman season and appears to be Arkansas' current No. 1 option at punter, though Lunsford's comments made it clear that he hasn't won the job yet.

"i was here last year, and I fell in love with this place ever since my first visit here back in 2024," Rush said Friday. "I just loved it. When Coach Silverfield gave me the opportunity to stay here, I leapt at the opportunity and am just super happy to be here."

Rush would be far from the first freshman to start at punter for Arkansas. In 2022, Max Fletcher punted in nine games for the Razorbacks as a freshman and then started all 12 games for Arkansas in 2023.

At the worst, Arkansas has a legit competition for the starting job on its hand, and at the best, Rush has already separated himself as a freshman. Neither outcome is necessarily bad for Arkansas, which will need a good special teams unit if it is to be successful in Ryan Silverfield's first season.

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