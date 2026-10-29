Questions Swirl Around Statuses Of Chris Marshall, Ahmad Hardy For Battle Line Rivalry

FAYETTEVILLE — Some questions were answered but many more arose after the first injury report for Saturday's Battle Line Rivalry game between No. 23 Missouri and Arkansas was released.

The question of whether Caden Kitler or Kaash Courtney would get the start at center for Arkansas was resolved, as Kitler, who has been dealing with a foot injury was likely to return on Saturday.

During Kitler's weekly appearance on Morning Mayhem on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, he shared that he suffered a concussion during Tuesday's practice, which will ultimately force him to miss the game.

Arkansas center Caden Kitler was likely to return this week from a foot injury, but he told 103.7 The Buzz on Thursday morning that he sustained a concussion during Tuesday’s practice, which why he was listed as “out” on the SEC availability report.



📷: Caden Kitler, IG pic.twitter.com/1aTq3HFtLp — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) October 29, 2026

Courtney, who started against Vanderbilt and won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, will get the nod once more, despite Ryan Silverfield saying Monday that a decision hadn't been made on who the starting center would be.

However, the statuses of each team's best offensive weapon are still up in the air. Arkansas WR Chris Marshall, who left the Vanderbilt game with an injury, was listed as questionable.

"He's doing well. We have every thought and faith that he'll be ready to go for the Missouri game," Silverfield said of Marshall on Oct. 21.

Silverfield reiterated that same thought on Monday, saying that Marshall playing against the Tigers was "still the hope and still the case."

Arkansas vs. Missouri availability report pic.twitter.com/C8vsBSoEMn — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) October 29, 2026

Marshall has far and away been Arkansas' most effective pass catcher this season, catching 43 passes for a career-high 633 yards.

Meanwhile, Missouri RB Ahmard Hardy, who was shot at a concert in Mississippi in May, returned to practice this week and was not listed on the availability report. In previous weeks, Hardy had been listed as out.

"Ahmad practiced yesterday, full participant in practice, and we'll see how his body responds today,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We really don't have any timelines on a return. Our goal is to just make sure he's able to play and protect himself [as] best he can.

"So that will be our guide. We'll be really attuned to how he's feeling, how he feels like he can best perform, and we'll rely on him and the doctors to make decisions based off of if and when he will be available this year.”

Hardy ran for 157 yards against Arkansas, though Jamal Roberts has been very effective in his absence, totaling 867 yards on the ground through seven games. If Hardy does play even in a limited role on Saturday, Mizzou's offense becomes that much more dangerous.

Notably for the Razorbacks, RB Braylen Russell, TE Jaden Platt and DL Caleb Bell were all listed as probable. Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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