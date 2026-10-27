Joao Pedro Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Chelsea Goalscorer

João Pedro’s importance for Chelsea is obvious. The guy found the net 23 times in all competitions in his first 12 months at the club, with assists taking that tally of tangible goal contributions to 32. So far in 2026–27, it’s eight goals and assists in seven games.

Chelsea had already lost without scoring against Brentford last month when Pedro was missing for the London derby with a knee injury. So, when he was unexpectedly absent from Xabi Alonso’s teamsheet this past Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues struggled again.

If anything, not playing serves to underline just how important Pedro is. It’s not that Chelsea don’t have another consistent goalscorer—Cole Palmer is the next most prolific since the start of last season on 15 goals across all competitions. It’s just that Pedro serves to knit everything together.

That is something Morgan Rogers struggled to do leading the line as a No. 9 against Tottenham, removed from his favored inside forward position on the left. Danny Welbeck was brought in to offer occasional relief, primarily in the domestic cups, not make regular starts. And we have yet to see Emmanuel Emegha because of injury. Nicolas Jackson is in top form … but for Aston Villa.

Chelsea don’t function right without Pedro in the team, so losing him for any length of time is going to be a big, big problem.

“He is a key player. We will miss him,” Alonso told reporters on Tuesday, building up to the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool. “But we will have to be ready to deal with the injury and to be competitive and to try to win games with the players that we have available.”

What Injury Does Joao Pedro Have?

Xabi Alonso explained the situation this week. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

“An injury in his thigh” was Alonso’s description of Pedro’s issue in that same press conference.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star missed two games with a thigh problem during April of last season. Meanwhile, a hamstring injury saw him sidelined for almost two months while still a Seagulls player in the second half of the 2023–24 campaign. Pedro additionally suffered with his calf for around three weeks when playing for Watford in 2022–23.

These are occasional muscle issues rather than anything particularly worrying at this stage. He also isn’t someone who has missed a lot of games injured during his career to date. Transfermarkt estimates 28 games sat out in seven years as a pro.

If he starts to get more of the same kind of problems regularly, then it would obviously be of more concern in the long run.

When Will Joao Pedro Return From Injury?

A return before the November international break seems unlikely. | Steffan Bowen/Visionhaus/Getty Images

This particular injury is not a major problem, but it’s also not a very minor one either.

Alonso’s projection is “a few weeks sidelined,” although the Spaniard was reluctant to offer a more specific timeframe than that. “Let’s see how many [weeks] … We don’t want to predict that. But he will not be ready for the next games.”

That phrasing—“next games”—probably groups at least everything between now and the November international break, which begins following Chelsea’s Premier League encounter with Sunderland on Nov. 8. It means no Pedro, not only for the Carabao Cup tie this week against Liverpool, but for the league visit of Manchester United on Halloween as well.

Chelsea’s first match after the international break—Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Nov. 21—is just under four weeks away. Five weeks take the team past a trip to Nottingham Forest and up to the visit of Crystal Palace on Dec. 2. A Premier League match with Liverpool is just under six weeks from now, while the trip to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium is seven weeks away on Dec. 12.