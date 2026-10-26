Whether Or Not Ahmad Hardy Plays, Hogs Will Have To Find A Way To Stop Missouri Run Game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Missouri already has an excellent rushing attack led by Jamal Roberts, who has 867 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and has averaged 5.2 yards a carry this season for the Tigers.

That attack could become even more deadly should star RB Ahmad Hardy, who has been out due to a gunshot wound suffered at a concert in May. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Sunday that Hardy is returning to practice this week, though he did not say whether or not Hardy will play against Arkansas on Saturday.

"Our medical staff will determine his return to game action," Drinkwitz said in a statement posted to social media.

With plenty of well wishes sent towards Hardy, who emerged as one of the best backs in the country last season, Razorback fans would likely prefer if he did not play on Saturday. Hardy ran for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Razorbacks last season in Fayetteville and totaled 1,649 yards and 16 TDs in 2025 after transferring to Mizzou from Louisiana-Monroe.

"That offensive scheme, that wide zone, they've done a fantastic job every year," Arkansas HC Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "You're sitting there saying, 'Man, they pulled a guy from Division II. They pulled this guy that was a walk-on.' And then next thing you know, they're rushing [for] 200 yards a game, and these backs are all having great statistical years. I think that's part of the the scheme. It's something they really trust. So, if they're going to say... we're going to have 80 plays in a game, we're going to run the ball 45 times. We're going to find a way, and sometimes it's 3 yards, sometimes it's 3 yards, and the next thing you know, it's 30 yards. But they're trusting their scheme.

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) hands off to running back Jamal Roberts (20) during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's something they'll hang their hat on, and as you watch Missouri's run game this year, it actually gets stronger in the fourth quarter, which is one of those deals they just keep relying on it, relying on it, relying on it. Whether Hardy can play or not, listen, like you said, it doesn't matter who the running back is, their offensive line, their tight ends have done a nice job with it, and part of it now the play action, the boots, what Simmons can do off of those things can certainly cause you some trouble. But I think if they wanted to hang their hat on one thing as a program offensively, it's running that wide zone. It doesn't matter who the running back is."

Regardless of whether or not Hardy is available on Saturday to complement Roberts, Arkansas' defense will have its hands full and will have to be much more stout against the run than it has been for most of the year. The Hogs are 75th in the country in run defense so far this year, giving up an average of 144.7 yards per game on the ground.

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