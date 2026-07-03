Ranking Every Arkansas Offensive Position Group by Confidence Rating

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a disappointing 2-10 overall record last season, the Razorbacks' offense should remain in a favorable spot during the coaching transition to Ryan Silverfield.

His staff performed well over his six years in charge of the Tigers program with big play ability and a physical rushing attack. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey always had his quarterbacks ready to roll and was able to implement schemes to fit whoever he had behind center.

Memphis' offensive line performed well in all facets, limiting pressure and allowing running backs to find running lanes fairly quickly.

While the Razorbacks return just five starters on offense, the unit's biggest upside is what they have pieced together up front through retention and the transfer portal.

1. Offensive Line, Confidence Rating: 8/10

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks will be led by a couple of key returning veterans up front in right guard Kobe Branham and center Caden Kitler.

Both Branham and Kitler were terrific last season as members of an offensive line that ranked among the nation's best, according to Pro Football Network.

The Razorbacks provided quarterbacks Taylen Green and KJ Jackson 4.16 seconds of protection before pressure on average. They performed well against quick pressure (9.4%) and sack rates (6.7%) below 10% while only up 29 sacks on the season.

Jackson was sacked twice on 56 drop backs while Green was sacked 27 times on 353 drop backs, both are numbers that improved from two seasons ago.

Arkansas showed some promise this offseason at four-of-five linemen spots as Malachi Breland (left guard), Kitler, Branham and Bryant Williams (right tackle) performed well in the spring game. Redshirt sophomore left tackle Kavion Broussard ran with the ones for much of the offseason, and will be the least experienced of the group going into fall camp.

2. Quarterbacks, Confidence Rating: 7.5/10

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws a pass over linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A rating that probably will surprise a lot of fans, but there is plenty of upside for both quarterbacks, and the coaching staff seems to be confident in both of them.

It's been repeated over and over again all offseason that the Razorbacks have one of the more uncertain quarterback situations in the SEC.

That statement might be far from the truth considering both KJ Jackson and AJ Hill were each rated 4-star passers and ranked in the top-10 of their respective recruiting classes.

The only thing missing for each of them was a path to extended playing time last year.

For Jackson, he received his opportunity and performed well when Green went down to an injury against Texas. In fact, he played so well that he earned his first start in the season finale against Missouri, delivering the ball on time with crisp passes despite a cold, rainy day in Fayetteville.

Hill, a talented throwback passer in his own right, saw action in two games last season against UAB and North Carolina State. He completed 19-of-23 pass attempts for one touchdown, one interception and was sacked once.

Silverfield will continue the QB1 battle when practice begins with the expectation that his staff will name a starter toward the midway point of fall camp.

3. Running Backs, Confidence Rating: 7/10

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

First-year running backs coach David Johnson assembled an underrated running back room that consists of speed and physicality.

This group of running backs has everything a coach could want on paper, but it has to all come together on the field. Between Cam Settles, Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith and TJ Hodges, the quartet finished the spring game with a total of 26 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown on 5.15 yards per carry.

Russell, a former 4-star, is the veteran of the group and has trimmed his physique tremendously and appears to ready to contribute a much higher rate than at any point in his career.

Smith is a Memphis transfer who remained loyal to Silverfield and the Tigers as a member of its 2022 class. After sustaining a season ending injury in 2024, he rebounded well for his best season at the college level by recording 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

Settles is one to keep an eye on for as a sophomore who could see a big jump in production after putting together a solid spring.

"When I remember Cam, I used to sit there and think of a, 'Hey, he's a lighter back,'" Silverfield said. "No, he's 208 pounds. I mean, he's going to be 215 pounds before we know it. He runs hard. He's got great vision. He's one of those guys that we got to see those gradual steps as he understood this offense.

"He continues to understand that, so I've been quite proud of him. He's taken a lot of pride in pass protection as well. Cam certainly has an arrow going up."

Hodges along with Jasper Parker are a parir of former 4-star backs who could find a way to sneak in a few snaps per game.

4. Wide Receivers, Confidence Rating: 6/10

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) makes a reception and goes on to score a touchdown during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight season, CJ Brown returns to Arkansas as the team's leading returning receiver. However, this time he's back with extensive experience.

This is a group with plenty of potential with a unique combination of size, experience and pure talent.

Former 5-star Chris Marshall brings all the goods a quarterback could want in a go-to receiver. After putting together a solid year at Boise State, perhaps that's all he needed to put it all together and live up to the expectations of his No. 1 overall prospect ranking in the 2022 recruiting class.

Memphis transfer Jamari Hawkins is a Silverfield loyalist who finally enjoyed a breakout year in 2025. He'll be looked upon to contribute immediately due to his familiarity with Cramsey's offense.

Other key transfers and potential contributors are Ismael Cisse (missed all 2025 with a wrist injury), and New Mexico State transfer Donovan Faupel.

Intriguing options are former top-50 prospect Courtney Crutchfield, Warren's AJ Jordan and true freshman Dequane Prevo.

5. Tight End, Confidence Rating, 5/10

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt in drills during spring practice on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

The only position room with nearly complete uncertainty is tight end with just one key contributor returning in Jaden Platt.

One of the many bright spots of last year's offense was the emergence of former 4-star, top-100 recruit Jaden Platt. He caught 21 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore and is poised for a big year as the guy at the tight end position.

He will likely be backed up by Boston College transfer Ty Lockwood, a former 4-star and top-150 prospect in the 2023 class. After beginning his career at Alabama under Nick Saban, he transferred to the Golden Eagles but played in a reserve role while catching two passes for 30 yards.

Former walk-on Maddox Lassiter returns after spending last season in more of a H-Back/fullback role under Petrino. While listed as a tight end, he'll probably play more of the same role in Cramsey's offense going into his redshirt junior season.

Memphis transfer Matt Adcock played in 12 games last season with seven starts, recording 12 receptions for 70 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. His college career began at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he was converted from a linebacker to tight end.

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