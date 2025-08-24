Razorback fans expecting second-year results with Petrino might be wrong
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is banking on a second season with quarterback Taylen Green and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to reverse its football fortunes in 2025.
Counting on things to happen like they've happened in the past, though, might not be realistic. When Petrino was putting together his scoreboard-breaking offenses, it started rolling fast in the second season and was screaming by the third.
Even with the Razorbacks from 2008-11, that was the trajectory. He also had a core group of receivers that started with Petrino as freshmen and stayed there, mostly because they didn't have many other attractive options.
The transfer portal and NIL have changed things. None of the top playmakers from his first year back with the Hogs are on the team this season. It's all new again, so other than Green being back for a second season, the guys he has to rely to be open and make the catches are all new.
It's almost like starting over again. No quarterback has ever made All-SEC or All-American throwing passes from a horizontal position or his receivers struggle to get open and catch the passes.
It the hoopla surrounding expectations for Petrino's second season, keeping them realistic might be in order a little bit.
Green, a 6-foot-3 junior, returns after a breakout 2024 campaign in which he passed for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 602 rushing yards and eight rushing scores. His 3,756 yards of total offense were the second-most in a single season in program history, while his 288.9 total yards per game ranked 13th nationally and led the SEC in yards per completion at 13.7.
Petrino, 63, is in his second year back with Arkansas as offensive coordinator. The veteran coach, who led the Razorbacks to a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2010, said the offense has made significant progress since his return.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” Petrino said after the 10th practice of training camp. “I feel like we’re much better right now than where we were a year ago,” WholeHogSports.
Green credits Petrino’s system for his improvement last season and says the offense is focused on execution and consistency. “Coach Petrino puts me in a position to succeed, and I trust my teammates,” Green said in July. “We’re not satisfied, though. We want more.”
Arkansas finished the 2024 season in the middle of the SEC West standings, with several close losses. Analysts say Green’s improved accuracy—he completed 64.8% of his passes over the final eight games despite injuries—could help the Razorbacks win tight games in 2025.
Petrino said Arkansas has added speed at wide receiver and running back, with Courtney Crutchfield and Rodney Hill expected to play key roles. The offensive line, which struggled at times last year, returns three starters.
“Our offensive line is working together and starting to see what we saw at the end of spring ball,” Petrino said. “This league doesn’t let you hide your flaws,” Petrino said. “If you can’t execute under pressure, you’re not going to last long.”
Nationally, Arkansas is not projected as a favorite in the SEC West, but expectations inside the program are rising.
“If Green takes another step, and Petrino keeps dialing up the right calls, they’re going to be a tough out for everybody,” SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said during spring previews.
Petrino's goals remain high, but it's hard to find an offensive playcaller that's not optimistic before the season gets into the meat of the schedule.
“My dad always told me to set big goals. National championship. Undefeated season. SEC title. Reach the College Football Playoff. That’s how you build a program,” he said.
Green said he wants to be the best quarterback in the SEC and believes the Razorbacks have the talent to contend.
“We’ve got the pieces. Now it’s about execution,” Green said. He finished just 39 yards short of Arkansas’ all-time single-season total offense record in 2024.
Coach Sam Pittman said he has noticed increased confidence and maturity among players.
“They’ve grown up. They know what’s at stake,” Pittman said.
Injuries and inexperience remain concerns, especially on defense, but the Razorbacks are optimistic entering the new season. Season ticket sales have increased and practices are drawing larger crowds.
“Everybody’s hungry,” Green said. “We’re chasing something bigger than ourselves. We want to bring Arkansas back.”
Arkansas opens the 2025 season with a new sense of purpose, hoping year two of the Green-Petrino partnership can deliver a turnaround and restore the program’s standing in the SEC.