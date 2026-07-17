Razorback Fans Should Hope First QB Battle Since 2019 Works Out Better Than it Did for Chad Morris

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in seven years, there's uncertainty as to who the starting quarterback will be at Arkansas come Week 1.

Whether it was Feleipe Franks in 2020, KJ Jefferson from 2021-23 or Taylen Green from 2024-25, fans have spent the last six offseasons confident in who would be under center on the first play of the season. But that's not the case this year.

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and Arkansas coach Chad Morris chat during warm ups at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.Jc Auburnark 17 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AJ Hill and KJ Jackson are embroiled in a battle for the starting job that the Razorbacks haven't seen the likes of since 2019, when Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel battled it out for a starting job neither of them really ended up winning.

Jackson, like Hicks, has an apparent leg-up, given that he started the final game of the 2025 season for Arkansas. Hill, on the other hand, followed head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey from Memphis, just as Hicks followed Chad Morris from SMU. But Jackson also shares a major similarity with Starkel in regard to prior SEC experience.

Silverfield certainly hopes his quarterback battle works out better than the two that Morris oversaw.

2019 may be the more infamous example of the two. Hicks started in Week 1 against Portland State, while Starkel was underwhelming in Week 2 against Ole Miss and then looked elite in Week 3 against Colorado State.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during spring practice drills. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

But things fell apart for the two QBs after that, as they switched in and out of games constantly. Starkel threw five interceptions in a loss to San Jose State, and by the time November rolled around, both Starkel and Hicks had lost the starting job altogether.

John Stephen Jones started against Western Kentucky, Jefferson started against LSU and Jack Lindsey started the season finale against Missouri.

The year prior in 2018, the QB1 battle was between Ty Storey and Cole Kelley, the latter of which helped lead Arkansas to wins over Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina in 2018. While Kelley technically won the starting job, Storey impressed Morris enough in Week 1 against Eastern Illinois to earn the nod, though Kelley did still intermittently appear.

An injury to Storey against Ole Miss led to Arkansas, with Kelley under center in the game's waning moments, collapsing in a loss to the Rebels at War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas didn't quite reach the mark of five starting quarterbacks in 2018, though Connor Noland, who helped lead Arkansas to the 2022 College World Series as a pitcher, started in Arkansas' win over Tulsa.

Jackson, Hill and Silverfield are certainly hoping this quarterback battle ends in August and that the starting job stays consistent rather than turning into a weekly lottery.

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