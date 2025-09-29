Razorback firing spree could cost eight figures even with new Pittman deal
Arkansas pulled the trigger letting go of former coach Sam Pittman before his record dropped below .500 since 2021. It would have cost the school $9.3 million under the initial agreements of the contract. Pittman was owed 75% of his remaining contract. It would have dropped to 50% if he fell below 50%. His buyout is now expected to be $7.76 million.
Athletic director Hunter Yurachek revealed Monday that Pittman and the university agreed to land on the 50-yard line. Pittman will be paid 62.5% of his remaining contract, saving the university roughly $1.5 million.
Pittman's firing, along with the firing of three defensive coaches, could still cost the Razorbacks up to $10.5 million over the next 3 years. Former assistant coaches Travis Williams, Deke Adams and Marcus Woodson were all let go Monday and will be owed up to $2.7 million combined.
"We’ll pay those out over the next three years," Yurachek said. "Most likely from the reserves in the Razorback Foundation, but we have the resources to pay those buyouts. We don’t have any lump sum payments other than coach Pittman’s retention bonus."
All three coaches were under contract until February, 1, 2027.
All three coaches have duty to mitigate. All three include a clause that would allow Arkansas to only pay for the difference in salary between their contracts at Arkansas and their new institution when they get a new job.
Travis Williams is owed the full $1.77 million on his contract, according to contracts obtained by Razorbacks on SI.
Adams and Woodson will be owed 100% of their contract until the end of the calendar year, then it drops to 50 percent of the remaining contract. Here's the math on all three contracts.
Woodson is owed the full $180,273 for the remaining 94 days until December 31 on his annual salary of $700,000. He is owed an additional $406,575 for the remaining 14 months, making his total buyout $587,000.
Adams is owed the full $119,109 for the remaining 94 days until December 31 on his annual salary of $462,500. He is owed an additional $268,830 for the remainder of his contract. His total buyout is $388,000.
"We don’t have any lump sum payments other than coach Pittman’s retention bonus," Yurachek said. "Everything else will be paid out over the next three years for him [Pittman], and the assistant coaches are all roughly a year and a half. "
All three coaches have a combined total price tag of $10.5 million before the duty to mitigate clauses kick in when the coaches find their new place of work.
Yurachek kept his confidence that not only did the school have the money to pay the buyouts without adding more strain to the program, but that it would not hinder the upcoming coaching search.
"When we’re able to put in front of prospective coaches what the financial package for our program will be moving forward," Yurachek said. "That will alleviate any of their concerns about that."
Arkansas is also looking to add potentially add staff members on both sides of the ball, but did not specify a specific timeline.