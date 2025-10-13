Razorback linebacker duo improvement provides hope for defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The statistics still are not great for Arkansas' defense, even with some coaches.
The Razorbacks allowed 485 yards of total offense and 34 points to Tennessee. The defense is still ranked last in the SEC in both scoring and total defense.
But after a 56-point showing on defense that got their head coach fired, getting three three-and-outs and giving the offense a chance to complete a 17-point comeback is an improvement.
The improvement of the linebacker group, specifically seniors Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey provided some much needed relief in the tackling department.
Both Sorey and Dix registered their highest tackle total since the Arkansas State games (Sorey 11, Dix 8).
It was the first week that Sorey fully got past the nagging leg injuries that plagued him dating back to fall camp that caused him to miss both preseason scrimmages.
"For the first time all year [he] was 100% healthy," Petrino said about Sorey. “He missed a lot in camp and he did not have the speed and quickness in some of the early games, but he showed it in that game. He actually showed it all week in practice to be the first guy to the ball and playing with a lot of energy."
Petrino also lauded the improvement in tackling as a unit together.
According to internal numbers relayed by Petrino, the Hogs forced 19 missed tackles on Tennessee while only allowing 12 on defense.
That ratio is comparable to the one provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF), who had Arkansas missing just five tackles compared to Tennessee's 11.
" Dix came in and did a great job," Petrino said. "[He] had a really nice game running to the football and run fits and being physical. We need those 2 guys to play well for us defensively."
It was the fewest missed tackles in a game according to PFF this season.
Sorey and Dix are also both playing their final season of college football, and provided some player guidance to a unit that went through significant change, losing their defensive coordinator and position coach over the bye week.
"They did a really nice job in practice with their leadership throughout the week," Petrino said. "They gave us energy out there."
Arkansas will need an even better performance against a dual-threat quarterback in Marcel Reed.
They also will face two of the top-15 leaders in the SEC in yards per catch in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who both average over 15 yards a catch.
Even though Texas A&M will be without top running back Le'Veon Moss due to injury, Rueben Owens averages 5.8 yards a carry for an offense that has averaged 229 yards on the ground in three SEC games, behind only Arkansas in the conference.
"They’re going to have good size and good experience," Petrino said about Texas A&M's offensive line. "We’re going to have to do a good job of making sure that we are firm up front and our linebackers do a good job of fitting the runs."
Kickoff between the Aggies and the Razorbacks is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.