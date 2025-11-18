Razorback Report: Arkansas vs. Missouri football game time announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football was one of four teams not to receive a celebratory doughnut in the latest episode of "SEC Roll Call" for not doing its part to bring in postseason revenue this year.
That slight definitely won’t surprise any fans of the Razorbacks who lost the chance to become bowl eligible when Mississippi State won its first SEC game in two years on the first day of November.
So, the timeline for Arkansas to make its coaching decision matches up with when its regular season will end. When that is was officially solidified Tuesday when the SEC announced game times for the final regular season games next week.
The Razorbacks will host the Missouri Tigers Nov. 29 with a much more fan friendly time that originally projected. The kickoff is now set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
This will be the 17th meeting all-time between the Razorbacks and the Tigers in the Battle Line Rivalry, and just the fifth in Fayetteville.
Missouri leads the all-time series 11-4. Arkansas is seeking its first win over the Tigers since Nov. 26, 2021, when head coach Sam Pittman, along with quarterback KJ Jefferson and receiver Treylon Burks, led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 victory over Mizzou to conclude an 8-4 regular season.
First though, Arkansas will have to face No. 17 Texas in Austin this Saturday. Kickoff for that game will also be at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Men’s Basketball: Winthrop at No. 21 Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas women’s tennis is sending a pair of Razorbacks to the NCAA Championships this week in Orlando, Fla. Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez will represent Arkansas. Carolina Gomez Alonso will take on Vivian Yang from the University of Virginia, the match will begin at 9:30 a.m. Then on Wednesday in the Round of 32, Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez will face Jasmine Conway and Anna Zyryanova from North Carolina State University
- Arkansas men’s tennis is sending one Razorback to the NCAA Singles Championships for the first time since 2022. Jakub Vrba will represent Arkansas after posting a 9-3 record this season and qualifying for the tournament through his placement at the ITA Central Championships. No. 123 Vrba will take on No. 49 Peter Benjamin Privara (Harvard) on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. CT in the Round of 64.
- ESPN released its schedule of programming for the 2026 gymnastics season today that features coverage of 18 top 25 teams across nine networks, and the Razorbacks will have three meets on linear TV:
- Arkansas vs. Auburn | Sunday, Jan. 18 | 5 p.m. | SEC Network
- Arkansas at Florida | Friday, Jan. 30 | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
- Arkansas vs. Georgia | Friday, Feb. 6 | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Arkansas’ season opener on Saturday, Jan. 10 at Minnesota will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+. The remainder of Arkansas’ non-linear meets on the schedule, except for Feb. 8’s Metroplex Challenge, will be streamed on SEC Network+.