Razorback Report: Texas A&M running back officially out against Arkansas
Arkansas may have just caught the lucky break it needs to upset No. 4 Texas A&M this weekend.
The Aggies listed running back Le’Veon Moss as out for Saturday’s contest in Fayetteville, Ark. Moss had suffered an ankle injury in the Aggies’ 34-17 win against Florida last weekend.
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko announced the injury to Moss, who has 389 rushing yards with a 5.6 yards per carry average and six touchdowns, and that the leading rusher will miss significant time this season.
“He's going to have to go get it looked at, and we'll kind of figure out where it's at,” Elko said. “It certainly will not end his season, but it's going to be a significant amount of time.”
While the Aggies’ coach did make that announcement, nothing is official in sports until it’s actually official. This initial availability report makes it official.
The Razorbacks, instead of facing Moss, will face Rueben Owens II who is second the team with 327 rushing yards (5.8 ypc) and one touchdown.
Arkansas, on the other hand, have just two new players listed on the availability report.
Wide receiver Ismael Cisse and defensive lineman Danny Saili were listed as out on Wednesday’s report, while the seven other Razorbacks were listed as out for last weekend’s game against Tennessee.
Here’s what Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino said about the status of some of those players at his Monday press conference.
“Oke will be out for a little bit. Andreas, unfortunately, had to have a surgery, so he's out for the year,” Petrino said. “I'm not sure about Scandrett yet. He tried to go last week. He made a couple periods in practice. We thought he was going to be available, and then he wasn't able to finish the practice the next day, so he ended up on that. But there is a possibility that he could be back and ready to go.”
That possibility has evaporated now that Scandrett has been listed as out in Wednesday’s report.
Here’s the complete initial availability report for Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Initial Student-Athlete Availability Report
Texas A&M
Out
RB Le’Veon Moss
Questionable
TE Kiotti Armstrong
Arkansas
Out
DB Quentavius Scandrett
WR Monte Harrison
WR Ismael Cisse
WR Jalen Brown
RB AJ Green
TE Jeremiah Beck Jr.
TE Andreas Paaske
DL Danny Saili
DL David Oke
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Golf: First-place at Route 66 invitational at Cedar Ridge Country Club
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Alabama at No. 11 Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. SECN+
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA Central Regional
Did You Notice?
- No. 8 Arkansas women's golf won its second-straight tournament with an 11-under PAR at the Route 66 Invitational Honoring Dale McNamara. All six Hogs competing finished in the top 25: José Marin (2nd, -10), Reagan Zibilski (T4, -3), Clarisa Temelo (+3, T13), Swetha Sathish (+3, T13), Abbey Schutte (+3, T13) and Anna Kate Nichols (+7, T25).
- Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel has been named a Top 25 Head Coach of the Quarter-Century as part of D1Softball’s All-Quarter Century Team, the publication announced on Tuesday.
- The first NCAA Scoreboard/Clippd rankings were released Wednesday and the Arkansas men's golf team was ranked fifth overall. The Razorbacks have started the season with three, top-three finishes and one tournament win at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.