Razorbacks add another transfer at position of need
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas added another transfer Tuesday with the addition of defensive lineman Frank Mulipola, according to the Razorbacks X account.
The 6-foot-4, 275 pound tackle played the previous three seasons at Texas-Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas, a town made popular by the movie "Friday Night Lights" in the early 2000's.
Mulipola finished third on the team this season with 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and six sacks.
UTPB is a member of NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference which plays teams such as Angelo State, Midwestern State, Oklahoma Panhandle State and West Texas A&M.
The program got its start in 2016 and currently holds an all-time record of 35-38 over nine seasons.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Mulipola proved to be a verastile piece to the Falcons' defense recording 30 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.
During his first season at the Division II level, he played in one game against Southwest Baptist when he recorded two tackles before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022.
Mulipola began his college career at well known JUCO Independence Community College in 2021 on a Pirates team that went 8-2 and allowed just above 15 points per game defensively.
As a freshman, he recorded 21 total tackles including seven tackles for loss and one sack.
Arkansas has added 29 transfers this offseason and three since this weekend with former Florida wide receiver Andy Jean signing with the program Monday.
The Razorbacks have been a little light on the defensive front this spring due to Landon Jackson entering the NFL Draft and Eric Gregory's exhausted eligibility.
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Cam Ball has been out this spring due to an elbow injury which required offseason surgery.
He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for fall camp in August.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has quite a few promising pieces to build around on the edges as former 4-star Quincy Rhodes returns for his fourth year with the Razorbacks.
He primarily played behind Jackson last season, finishing with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in 2025.
Two redshirt freshmen, former 4-star defensive ends in Kavion Henderson and Charlie Collins are projected to contribute more this fall.
Coaches decided to bolster depth along the line with four other transfer defensive lineman in Ken Talley (Michigan State), Justus Boone (Florida), Phillip Lee (Troy) and David Oke (Abilene Christian).
Coach Sam Pittman mentioned during his press conference last week that his program was pretty close on have an 85-man scholarship roster. Arkansas also didn't lose any potential key contributors to the 2025 team either, which he hoped wouldn't be the case.
"Well, the No. 1 thing is to keep my own players," Pittman said April 25. "That’s when it’s hard to sleep at night, so I’m waiting for Friday at midnight [for the transfer portal to close. The No. 2 thing is that we’ve got some needs in different spots.
"Obviously, we’ve got some guys coming in, so we’re trying to just get our roster spot to 85 because we know at that point we’re done."